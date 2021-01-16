CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021: Delhi Schools To Re-open for Classes 10th & 12th From January 18, Consent Of Parents Mandatory

CBSE: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE Schools in Delhi are allowed to open from 18th January 2021 onwards for 10th & 12th students. However, students will need written consent to attend school. Schools are allowed to conduct activities related to pre-board exams, board exam preparation and practical exams. According to the 2021 Board Exam Time Table of CBSE, theory exams of 10th & 12th students are going to start from 4th May 2021. CBSE Practical Exam will start from 1st March. More updates about dates of CBSE Board Exam 2021 & CBSE Result 2021 can be accessed from the link given below.

दिल्ली में CBSE बोर्ड परीक्षाओं व प्रैक्टिकल के मद्देनज़र 10वीं और 12 वीं क्लास के लिए 18 जनवरी से प्रैक्टिकल, प्रोजेक्ट, काउंसिलिंग आदि के लिए स्कूल खोलने की अनुमति दी जा रही है. अभिभावकों की सहमति से ही बच्चों को बुलाया जा सकेगा. बच्चों को आने के लिए बाध्य नहीं किया जाएगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 13, 2021

Detailed CBSE Date Sheet 2021 To Release Soon:

Exam Dates for CBSE Board Exams 2021 has been announced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on 31st December 2020 and the board is yet to release the details date sheet of CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021. Many media reports are suggesting that the board might release the date sheet within a week or more. The board has already published CBSE Sample Papers 2021 for 10th & 12th students (based on Revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21). These CBSE Sample Papers are available free of cost and can be accessed from the link given below.

Students are advised to check the latest CBSE Syllabus (Revised & Reduced By 30%) and also learn about the deleted CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 so that they can plan their studies for CBSE Board Exam 2021 preparation, more effectively. Jagran Josh has also provided some essential resources such as CBSE Sample Papers, CBSE Marking Scheme, Previous Year Papers, Toppers Interview, Paper Analysis, Model Answer Sheets etc. All these resources are provided free of cost. One can easily find these resources in the CBSE section of Jagran Josh. Here we have also provided links to access some important articles for CBSE Board Exam 2021 preparation.

