CBSE Board Exams 2023: Board issues guidelines for Practical Exams in Winter-Bound Schools, Check Details Here

CBSE has issued guidelines for the Practical Exams for the Winter Bound Schools for the Class 10 and 12 Students in 2022-23 sessions. Candidates can check here the complete details for the practical examinations.

CBSE 2023 Practical Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released a set of guidelines for the Class 10 and 12 Examinations to be conducted for the 2022-23 academic session for the winter bound schools. The guidelines have been released for the Practical Exam/ Project Assessment/ Internal Assessment for the class 10 and 12 examinations. The guidelines issued are only applicable to winter-bound schools and the guidelines for the regular session will be released separately.

The notification states that the schools situated in the winter-bound areas are expected to remain closed during January due to the winter season and so the practical exams/ project/ internal assessment for the 2022-23 session for class 10 and 12 students from the winter-found schools will be conducted from 15th November to 14th December 2022. The practical exams for the regular session schools will begin from January 1, 2023.

Students who will be appearing for the CBSE 10th and 12th Practical Examinations will be available on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Click on the direct link provided below to check the guidelines for the Class 10 and 12 Practical Exams.

CBSE 10th 12th Practical Exam Guidelines Winter Schools - Click Here

CBSE 10th and 12th Practical Exam - Guidelines for Winter Bound Schools

Schools affiliated wit CBSE have been asked to ensure that the practical exams for the class 10 and 12 students are conducted on time. Schools have been asked to prepare the final list of candidates to ensure that none of the students whose names have not been submitted in the online LOC to the board is allowed to appear for the practical exams. Projects/ Internal Assessment.

Schools have also been asked to conduct the Regional Office for the appointment of external examiners and observers.

Schools are required to complete the exams on time and dispatch the answer books and award lists to the regional offices.

The schools conducting Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments shall

ensure that all instructions of the Central/State Governments, Local Bodies, and other

Statutory Organizations related to the COVID pandemic are observed to the full

extent.

To avoid crowding and social distancing, the schools can consider splitting the

a batch of students into groups of 10 students each with the first group attending the lab work while the others can continue with pen & paperwork or vice versa.

SOPs for conducting Practical Exams

According to the guidelines issued, the CBSE 10th and 12th Practical Exams/ Projects/ Internal Assessment will be conducted as per the guidelines given by the board officials on the academic website.

Schools are required to check and acquaint themselves and the examiners with the maximum marks for each subject from the Curriculum Document.

The marks with respect to the Practical Exams will be uploaded simultaneously from the date of the start of the practical exams. The uploading of the marks must be completed by the last date of the respective exam and no extension of dates will be given by the board.

The exams are to be conducted in two or three sessions in a day if the number of students is more than 20.

For the Fine Arts exam/ assessment will be conducted in two sessions for each student.

When uploading the marks, schools, internal examiners, and external examiners must ensure that the correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks will be allowed once marks are uploaded. Schools and examiners when uploading the marks also need to keep in mind the maximum marks allotted for the practical/ project/ internal assessment are as per the guidelines issued by the CBSE.

Those found communicating or attempting to communicate with Examiners

with the objective of influencing them in any way will be deemed to have

used unfair means. Examiners are required to report the same to the board along with complete facts/papers/witnesses.

