CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy Sample Paper 2022 (Term 2): Download in PDF with Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy (254) Sample Paper 2022 (Term 2):

Max. Marks: 35

Time Allowed: 2 Hours

General Instructions:

1.This question paper contains 11 questions.

2.Marks are indicated against each question.

3.There are two Case Based Questions (CBQ’s).

4.Answers should be brief and to the point.

5.Workings to the answers should be given clearly.

1. Briefly explain the following terms:-

(i) Drawer

(ii) Drawee

Or

Briefly explain the following term:-

(i) Payee

(ii) Days of grace

2. Ratnakar started business with capital of ₹ 2,50,000 on 1st July, 2020. During the year ended March 31, 2021 he introduced additional capital of ₹ 1,00,000 and withdrew ₹ 5,000 per month for personal use. If the Capital as on March 31, 2021 was ₹ 3,80,000, calculate the amount of profit or loss made during the year by Ratnakar.

Or

Ranjan started business with capital of ₹ 3,50,000 on 1st April,2020. During the year ended March 31, 2021 he introduced additional capital of ₹ 2,00,000 and he bought motorcycle for personal use by taking out ₹ 80,000 from the business. If the firm made profits of ₹ 1,00,000 during the year ended March 31, 2021 then what was the amount of capital on March 31, 2021?

3. Alok owed ₹ 20,000 towards Manish and accepted a bill after getting 10% discount on 15th September, 2021 for 3 months. What will be the amount of the bill and what will be the due date of this bill?

4. Differentiate between Statement of Affairs and Balance Sheet. (Any two basis)

5. Determine the amount of Gross Profit/Loss from the following information for the year ended March 31, 2021:-

Or

Determine the amount of Net Profit/Loss from the following information for the year ended March 31, 2021:-

6. On 1st July, 2021 Sumit sold goods to Amit for ₹ 20,000 and issued upon him a bill for 3 months. Amit accepted the bill and returned it to Sumit. The bill was met on due date. Pass entries in the books of Sumit.

