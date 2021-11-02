CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22 with Marking Scheme (PDF)

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Sample Paper for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-2022 is provided here with marking scheme. This sample paper is useful to know the paper pattern and type of questions for term 1 exam.

CBSE Term 1 Sample Paper for Class 10 Elements of Business subject is provided here along with its Marking Scheme. This sample paper is according to the new CBSE pattern (MCQ-based). It will be very helpful to the design of question paper for the upcoming term 1 exam so that students can make preparations accordingly. Marking scheme will help to know the correct options for all questions given in the sample paper. Both the sample paper and marking scheme can be downloaded from this article in a PDF.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business (154) Term 1 Sample Question Paper 2021-2022

Time: 90 Minutes

Max. Marks: 35

General Instructions:

1. There are a total 55 questions in this paper out of which 45 questions are to be attempted.

2. This paper is divided into three Sections:

(a) Section A – Contains 25 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

(b) Section B – Contains 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

(c) Section C – Contains 6 questions. Attempt any 5 questions.

3. All questions carry equal marks.

4. There is no negative marking.

Section – A

1. Under ………. category of shares, dividend is paid to shareholders on the basis of earnings of the company.

(a) Equity Shares

(b) Preference shares

(c) Debt bond

(d) Commercial paper

2. …………..is the minimum number of directors required in a private company.

(a) 3

(b) 4

(c) 2

(d) 5

3. Which company restricts the right of members to transfer its shares?

(a) Private Company

(b) Public Company

(c) Joint Stock company

(d) Cooperative society

4. Which of the following funds can be classified under ownership basis?

(a) Short term funds

(b) Borrowed funds

(c) Long-term funds

(d) medium term funds

5. ………………. is a written, typed or printed way of communicating messages which is sent through an envelope by post or messenger.

(a) Telephone

(b) Letters

(c) E – mail

(d) Video conferencing

6. Which source of fund does not involve any explicit cost in the form of interest, dividend or floatation cost?

(a) Trade Credit

(b) Retained Earnings

(c) Factoring

(d) Public Deposit

7. Which method is used for sending messages form one computer recipient to one or more recipients through electronic means?

(a) Video conferencing

(b) Letter

(c) E – mails

(d) Telephone

8. …………… is a source of funds categorized under borrowed funds.

(a) Equity Shares

(b) Debentures

(c) Retained earnings

(d) Preference shares

9. How many minimum members are required in a public company?

(a) 8

(b) 5

(c) 4

(d) 7

10. Identify amongst the following the correct advantage of video conferencing.

(a) It helps in saving time

(b) It can’t be done without having an internet access

(c) Network instability

(d) Video lag or technical issues

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Term 1 Sample Paper Marking Scheme

