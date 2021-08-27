CBSE Question Bank for Class 10 English First Flight Chapter 6 The Hundred Dresses – II: Important for Board Exam 2021-2022

Get CBSE Question Bank for Class 10 English Chapter 6 The Hundred Dresses – II. This question bank is very useful to practice the long and short answer type questions based on important concepts from the chapter.

Get here the CBSE Class 10 English Question Bank for Chapter 6 - The Hundred Dresses II. This question bank is published by the CBSE Board. It includes the sample questions of long and short answer types from the chapter - The Hundred Dresses II. Students should practice these questions to prepare for their CBSE Board Exam 2021-2022.

Q. Answer in 20-30 words

i. Why do you think Miss Mason took time to adjust her glasses slowly and deliberately before reading Jan Petronski’s letter aloud?

ii. Do you think Miss Mason had any idea about the hundred dresses ‘fun’ with Wanda? Why/Why not?

iii. Why did Jan Petronski feel that the city would be a better option for his family to move to?

iv. ‘Hey let’s go and see if that kid has left town or not.’ Why do you think Peggy said this with ‘pretended casualness’?

v. The Petronski’s house and its yard looked shabby but clean. What can we infer about the Petronski family, from this information?

Q. Answer in 40-50 words

i.Room Thirteen is where most of the story takes place. Comment on its significance in the story.

ii. Peggy says: Besides, when I was asking her about all her dresses, she probably was getting good ideas for her drawings. Explain why Peggy said this and what prompted her to say so.

iii. Based on your reading of the story, write your inference of Boggins Heights.

iv. Pen down your perception of Miss Mason as a teacher, in the complete story, The Hundred Dresses.

v. Peggy and Maddie had different feelings after Miss Mason read aloud Wanda’s letter:

“Boy!” said Peggy, “this shows she really likes us.

“I hope so,” said Maddie sadly.

Explain the difference in their feelings by analysing both girls as similar yet different personalities.

vi. In the light of Peggy’s statement – Well, at least I never did call her a foreigner—write a short blog entry examining the need to inculcate the spirit of being inclusive and celebrating diversity.

You may begin this way:

Thoughtsblogger.com

Embracing the Inclusive Spirit

Celebrating diversity, of viewpoints, skills, nationalities, experiences and such is core to advancing globally. I think that………………………(continue)

vii. Given a choice, who would you like to befriend—Peggy or Maddie? Supplement your reasons with textual evidence.

Q. Answer in 100-120 words (beyond text and across texts)

i. Peggy routinely made fun of Wanda along with her classmates. In this context, justify the given statement:

One person’s sense of humour can be another person’s agony.

ii. The girls were bullies without realising it. Do you agree? Why/why not?

iii. Based on the given textual information about the letter Peggy and Maddie addressed to Wanda, create this letter.

They had meant to say they were sorry, but it ended up with their just writing a friendly letter… and they signed it with lots of X’s for love.

You may begin like this:

Dear Wanda

We ha've heard that you've shifted to the city. We'd like to congratulate you on winning...............(continue)...................................................................................

XXXXXXX

Peggy and Maddie

iv. Wanda was regularly teased, but a closer look at her will tell the readers that far from being a subject of ridicule, she deserved praise for her unacknowledged qualities. Explain why she is actually praiseworthy, with reference to her situation and her behaviour.

v. People are more roused by the idea of revenge than forgiveness.

Which aspect does Wanda’s letter exemplify? Support your ideas with reference to the text.

vi. Do you think the given quote applies to Maddie?

Explain with reference to the text.

vii. Wanda and Custard were both picked on, by their peers.

a) Compare and contrast the characteristic/s their persecutors had?

b) Also, evaluate if

1) they had the same reasons to pick on their victims.

2) they both victims reacted in a similar manner.

