CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Chapter 12 Surface Areas and Volumes: Download Free PDF Here

Surface Areas and Volumes Class 10 Mind Map: Download PDF of the CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Chapter 12 Surface Areas and Volumes. This mind map is according to the revised syllabus and is best for upcoming Board Exam preparations.

Class 10 Surface Areas and Volumes Mind Map: The chapter Surface Areas and Volumes in Class 10 Maths deals with the calculation of surface areas and volumes of three-dimensional shapes. It includes several formulas for calculating the surface areas and volumes of different shapes which can be overwhelming for students to memorise and retain for a long period of time. Here, mind maps come in handy to revise and memorise all complex formulas and for better knowledge retention.

In this article, we have presented the expert-devised mind map for CBS Class 10 Maths Chapter 12 - Surface Areas and Volumes. This mind map is according to the revised syllabus and covers all important concepts and formulas. This mind map is the best tool for revision of the different solids and formulas for calculating their areas and volumes in just a few minutes helping you prepare well for a class test or the annual board exams.

Major topics discussed in CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter Surface Areas and Volumes include:

Surface Area: It refers to the total area of all the faces of a three dimensional shape.

Curved Surface Area: It is the area of all the curved faces of the solid excluding the areas of the flat faces.

Volume: It refers to the amount of space enclosed by a three dimensional shape.

Formulas for calculating surface areas and volumes of different shapes: Several formulas for calculating the surface areas and volumes of different shapes, such as cubes, cuboids, spheres, cones, and cylinders are discussed in the chapter.

Surface Areas and Volumes of Combination of Shapes: The chapter also covers problems involving calculation of surface areas and volumes of shapes that are formed by combining two different shapes.

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus for 2023-24

Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 12 - Surface Areas and Volumes

To explore mind maps for all chapters of CBSE Class 10 Maths, which are drafted as per the new CBS syllabus and the revised NCERT Class 10 Maths Book, go to the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Maps for All Chapters (2023-24)

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths (Rationalised)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths (Updated for 2023-24)