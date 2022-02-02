CBSE Class 10 Painting Sample Paper 2022 (Term 2): Download in PDF, Check Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Painting Sample Paper and Marking Scheme for the Term 2 Exam 2022 can be downloaded in PDF here. Prepare for the March-April Exam effectively with the help of these important resources.

CBSE Class 10 Painting Sample Paper 2022 reveals the pattern of Class 10 Painting Question Paper for the upcoming CBSE Term 2 Exam. You will know the number and type of questions that will be asked in the exam. Question papers in board exams are prepared entirely according to the format followed in the latest sample papers. Therefore, if you want to perform well in your CBSE Class 10 Painting Term 2 Exam 2022, check the sample paper and marking scheme thoroughly. You can download the CBSE Class 10 Painting Sample Paper and Marking Scheme in PDF from the links given at the end of this article.

Check below CBSE Class 10 Painting (049) Sample Paper Term 2 (2022):

Max. Time: 60 Minutes (1 Hour)

Max. Marks: 15

General Instructions: 1) The question paper has 6 questions. 2) All questions are compulsory. 3) Question No. 1, 2, 3 and 4 are of 2 marks each. 4) Question No. 5 is 3 marks. 5) Question No. 6 is 4 marks. 6) Question No. 1, 3, 5 are with an internal choice.

Also, Check CBSE Class 10 Painting Term 2 Syllabus 2022

1. What is the meaning of ‘Padma’ in the painting Bodhisattva Padmapani?

Or

Which stone was used to carve the lion capital?

2. Mention at least six elements in nature commonly seen in Madhubani art.

3. Warli art is a traditional folk art form of which state of India? How were the colors and brushes made for doing the Warli art?

Or

How is Warli art related to geometry?

4. Where is the Lion capital situated? What do the four lions symbolize?

5. Write a few lines on the architectural aspects of the Kailashnath Temple.

Or

Give a brief description on Bodhisattva Padmapani.

6. Madhubani art form belongs to which state? Mention at least six characteristics of a Madhubani paintings?

Download this Sample Paper and its Marking Scheme from the following links:

Also Check: