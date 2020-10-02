CBSE Class 10 Science Extra Questions & Answers for Chapter 3 - Metals and Non-Metals (Based on NCERT Book)

Extra Question for CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 3 - Metals and Non-Metals provided by Jagran Josh are quite important from exam point of view as these questions give you a chance of self assessment. Thus you can improve your concepts and revise in an effective manner before the exam. All the CBSE Class 10 Science Extra Questions for Chapter 3 - Metals and Non-Metals are based on the concepts given in the NCERT Book and are provided with accurate answers. You can easily download all the questions and answers in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Science Extra Questions and Answers for Chapter 3 - Metals and Non-Metals:

Q. Which property of metals enables them to be drawn into wires?

Answer:

Ductility of metals enables them to be drawn into thin wires.

Q. Name the two most malleable metals.

Answer:

Gold and silver are the two most malleable metals.

Q. Name a metal which is preserved in kerosene. Give a suitable reason why the metal is kept in kerosene.

Answer:

Sodium is preserved in kerosene.

Sodium reacts with the oxygen (present in air) so vigorously that it catches fire if kept in the open.

Q. Which non-metal is lustrous in colour?

Answer:

Iodine

Q. Name the metals which melts when kept on palm.

Answer:

Gallium and Cesium are the metals that melt when kept on palm. These metals have very low melting point and just the heat in our palm can melt them easily.

Q. Name two metals which are highly resistant to corrosion.

Answer:

Aluminium and zinc.

Q. On which electrode do we get pure silver during the electrolytic refining of the metal?

Answer:

Pure silver gets deposited at the cathode from where it can be scrapped off.

Q. What is the chemical name of the substance which forms a layer on silver articles when these are left exposed to moist air.

Answer:

A layer of silver sulphide (Ag 2 S) is formed on silver.

Q. Why does calcium float in water?

Answer:

When calcium is dropped in water hydrogen gas is formed which sticks to the surface of calcium, therefore it starts floating on water.

Q. What is aqua-regia?

Answer:

Aqua regia is a mixture of concentrated hydrochloric acid and nitric acid in the ratio of 3:1. It is highly corrosive and can dissolve noble metals like gold and platinum.

Q. With which metals pure gold is alloyed for making jewellery?

Answer:

Pure gold is alloyed with either silver or copper to make it hard which is then used for making jewellery.

