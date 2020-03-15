CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check MCQs from Chapter 1 of Geography (Resources & Development)

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam for Social Science is scheduled for March 18, 2020. From the current year, MCQs are an important part of this changed exam pattern. From the 4 subject books assigned for the Social Science Syllabus, MCQs can be asked from any chapter of any textbook. Hence, students must revise each chapter in detail for scoring a perfect 100 in the approaching board exam. To make this revision process easier and stress-free we have compiled separate articles for each chapter based on important questions and answers. In this article, you can read important questions from Chapter 1 of Geography and also find links for other useful resources from the exam point of view.

Ques 1 Which one of the following is an example of Cultivable Wasteland? A. Gross cropped Area

Uncultivable Land Barren Wasteland Current fallow Land

Ans: B-Uncultivable Land

Ques 2 Which one of the following type of resource is iron ore?

(a) Renewable

(b) Biotic

(c) Flow

(d) Non-renewable

Ans: (d) Non-renewable

Ques 3 Under which of the following type of resource can tidal energy be put?

(a) Replenishable

(b) Human-made

(c) Abiotic

(d) Non-recyclable

Ans: (a) Replenishable

Ques 4 Which one of the following is the main cause of land degradation in Punjab?

(a) Intensive cultivation

(b) Deforestation

(c) Over irrigation

(d) Overgrazing

Ans: (c) Over irrigation

Ques 5 In which one of the following states is terrace cultivation practised?

(a) Punjab

(b) Plains of Uttar Pradesh

(c) Haryana

(d) Uttarakhand

Ans: (d) Uttarakhand

Ques 6 In which of the following states is black soil found?

(a) Jammu and Kashmir

(b) Gujarat

(c) Rajasthan

(d) Jharkhand

Ans: (b) Gujarat

Ques 7 Resources which are surveyed and their quality and quantity have been determined for utilisation are __________.

Potential Resources Individual Resources Developed Resources Stock

Ans: Developed Resources

Ques 8 What is the other name of old Alluvial Soil?

Bangar Khadar Kanker Arid

Ans: Bangar

