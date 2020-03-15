CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check MCQs from Chapter 1 of Geography (Resources & Development)

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam for Social Science is scheduled for March 18, 2020. From the current year, MCQs are an important part of this changed exam pattern. From the 4 subject books assigned for the Social Science Syllabus, MCQs can be asked from any chapter of any textbook. Hence, students must revise each chapter in detail for scoring a perfect 100 in the approaching board exam. To make this revision process easier and stress-free we have compiled separate articles for each chapter based on important questions and answers. In this article, you can read important questions from Chapter 1 of Geography and also find links for other useful resources from the exam point of view.
Ques 1 Which one of the following is an example of Cultivable Wasteland? A. Gross cropped Area
- Uncultivable Land
- Barren Wasteland
- Current fallow Land
Ans: B-Uncultivable Land
Ques 2 Which one of the following type of resource is iron ore?
(a) Renewable
(b) Biotic
(c) Flow
(d) Non-renewable
Ans: (d) Non-renewable
Ques 3 Under which of the following type of resource can tidal energy be put?
(a) Replenishable
(b) Human-made
(c) Abiotic
(d) Non-recyclable
Ans: (a) Replenishable
Ques 4 Which one of the following is the main cause of land degradation in Punjab?
(a) Intensive cultivation
(b) Deforestation
(c) Over irrigation
(d) Overgrazing
Ans: (c) Over irrigation
Ques 5 In which one of the following states is terrace cultivation practised?
(a) Punjab
(b) Plains of Uttar Pradesh
(c) Haryana
(d) Uttarakhand
Ans: (d) Uttarakhand
Ques 6 In which of the following states is black soil found?
(a) Jammu and Kashmir
(b) Gujarat
(c) Rajasthan
(d) Jharkhand
Ans: (b) Gujarat
Ques 7 Resources which are surveyed and their quality and quantity have been determined for utilisation are __________.
- Potential Resources
- Individual Resources
- Developed Resources
- Stock
Ans: Developed Resources
Ques 8 What is the other name of old Alluvial Soil?
- Bangar
- Khadar
- Kanker
- Arid
Ans: Bangar
