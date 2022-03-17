CBSE Class 10 Social Science Case Study Questions with Answers for Term 2 Exam 2022: Best for Quick Revision

CBSE Class 10 Social Science case study questions for Term 2 Exam 2022 are provided here in PDF. The chapter-wise questions are curated by the subject experts.

1.Read the following passage and answer the following questions

In the countryside, rich peasant communities – like the Patidars of Gujarat and the Jats of Uttar Pradesh – were active in the movement. Being producers of commercial crops, they were very hard hit by the trade depression and falling prices. As their cash income disappeared, they found it impossible to pay the government’s revenue demand. And the refusal of the government to reduce the revenue demand led to widespread resentment. These rich peasants became enthusiastic supporters of the Civil Disobedience Movement, organising their communities, and at times forcing reluctant members, to participate in the boycott programmes. For them the fight for

swaraj was a struggle against high revenues. But they were deeply disappointed when the movement was called off in 1931 without the revenue rates being revised. So when the movement was restarted in 1932, many of them refused to participate. The poorer peasantry were not just interested in the lowering of the revenue demand. Many of them were small tenants cultivating land they had rented from landlords. As the Depression continued and cash incomes dwindled, the small tenants found it difficult to pay their rent. They wanted the unpaid rent to the landlord to be remitted. They joined a variety of radical movements, often led by Socialists and Communists. Apprehensive of raising issues that might upset the rich peasants and landlords, the Congress was unwilling to support ‘no rent’ campaigns in most places. So the relationship between the poor peasants and the Congress remained uncertain.

1.a.atidars and Jats are rich Peasants of which State?

(A) Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh

(B) Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

(C) Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

(D) Punjab and Haryana

1.b.What was the main demand of poor peasants?

(A) remitting of unpaid rent to land lord

(B) Reduction of land revenue

(C) Complete independence

(D) None of the above

1.c.Among the following groups which group actively participated in the Civil Disobedience Movement?

(A) Poor Peasants

(B) Muslims

(C) Dalits

(D) Rich Peasants

1.d.Which among the following groups joined in radical movements led by socialist and Communists?

(A) Poor Peasants

(B) Industrialists

(C) Rich farmers

(D) Dalits

2.Read the following passage and answer the following questions

‘It is said of “passive resistance” that it is the weapon of the weak, but the power which is the subject of this article can be used only by the strong. This power is not passive resistance; indeed it calls for intense activity. The movement in South Africa was not passive but active ...

Satyagraha is not physical force. A satyagraha does not inflict pain on the adversary; he does not seek hi destruction ... In the use of satyagraha, there is no ill-will whatever.

‘Satyagraha is pure soul-force. Truth is the very substance of the soul. That is why this force is called satyagraha. The soul is informed with knowledge. In it burns the flame of love. ... Nonviolence is the supreme dharma.

‘It is certain that India cannot rival Britain or Europe in force of arms. The British worship the war-god and they can all of them become, as they are becoming, bearers of arms. The hundreds of millions in India can never carry arms. They have made the religion of non-violence their

own ...’

2.a.Whose words are given above?

(A) Jawaharlal Nehru

(B) Ambedkar

(C) C R Das

(D) Gandhiji

b.Satyagraha is a passive resistance of weak.

(A) True

(B)False

2.c.Satyagraha is based on

(A) Truth

(B) Non violence

(C) Both 1 and 2

(D) None of the above

2.d.Satyagraha is based on ----------

(A) Violence

(B) Non violence

