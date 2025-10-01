AIIMS INI CET 2026 Registration Begins For January Session at aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct link here

AIIMS INI CET 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has started the AIIMS Institute of National Importance (INI) Combined Entrance Test (CET) 2026 January session Registrations. Candidates will need to register themselves on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates have until October 21, 2025 to register online for the exam scheduled for November 9, 2025.

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to AIIMS INI CET 2026: