RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
AIIMS INI CET 2026 Registration Begins For January Session at aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct link here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 1, 2025, 14:05 IST

AIIMS INI CET 2026: AIIMS New Delhi has opened registrations for the AIIMS INI CET 2026 January session. Candidates can register online at aiimsexams.ac.in. the last date to register online is October 21, 2025.

AIIMS INI CET 2026 January session registrations begins today October 1, 2025.
Key Points

  • Candidates can register online at aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • The last date to register online is October 21, 2025.

AIIMS INI CET 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has started the AIIMS Institute of National Importance (INI) Combined Entrance Test (CET) 2026 January session Registrations. Candidates will need to register themselves on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates have until October 21, 2025 to register online for the exam scheduled for November 9, 2025. 

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to AIIMS INI CET 2026: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AIIMS Institute of National Importance (INI) CET 2026 January Session registration 

Exam name 

Combined Entrance Test (CET)

Board name 

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

Session 

January 

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

aiimsexams.ac.in

Stream 

Medical 

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Programmes 

Doctor of Medicine

Master of Surgery

Master of Chirurgiae

Doctorate of Medicine

Registration dates 

October 1 - 21, 2025

Exam date 

November 9, 2025

Participating institutions 

JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS, and SCTIMST

AIIMS INI CET 2026: Important dates

Candidates can check the complete schedule of the January 2026 session in the table below:

Event

Date

Last date to register

October 21, 2025

Application and correction window

October 24 - 26, 2025

Admit card release date

November 1, 2025

Examination date

November 9, 2025

How to Register for AIIMS INI CET 2026?

Applicants will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for the AIIMS INI CET 2026:

  1. Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in
  2. Click on the ‘Academic Courses’ tab
  3. Press on ‘Postgraduate’ section and click on ‘INI-CET (MD/MS/MCh/DM) January 2026’
  4. On ‘Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for January 2026 session’, click on ‘View Details’ button
  5. Click on ‘Create a new account’ button to create new registration
  6. Provide your details and submit the form
  7. Follow the registration protocol 
  8. Download the confirmation page for future reference

