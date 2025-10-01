AIIMS INI CET 2026 Registration Begins For January Session at aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct link here

Key Points
- AIIMS INI CET 2026 January session registrations begins today October 1, 2025.
- Candidates can register online at aiimsexams.ac.in.
- The last date to register online is October 21, 2025.
AIIMS INI CET 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has started the AIIMS Institute of National Importance (INI) Combined Entrance Test (CET) 2026 January session Registrations. Candidates will need to register themselves on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates have until October 21, 2025 to register online for the exam scheduled for November 9, 2025.
AIIMS INI CET 2026 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information related to AIIMS INI CET 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AIIMS Institute of National Importance (INI) CET 2026 January Session registration
|
Exam name
|
Combined Entrance Test (CET)
|
Board name
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
|
Session
|
January
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
aiimsexams.ac.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Programmes
|
Doctor of Medicine
Master of Surgery
Master of Chirurgiae
Doctorate of Medicine
|
Registration dates
|
October 1 - 21, 2025
|
Exam date
|
November 9, 2025
|
Participating institutions
|
JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS, and SCTIMST
AIIMS INI CET 2026: Important dates
Candidates can check the complete schedule of the January 2026 session in the table below:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Last date to register
|
October 21, 2025
|
Application and correction window
|
October 24 - 26, 2025
|
Admit card release date
|
November 1, 2025
|
Examination date
|
November 9, 2025
How to Register for AIIMS INI CET 2026?
Applicants will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for the AIIMS INI CET 2026:
- Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in
- Click on the ‘Academic Courses’ tab
- Press on ‘Postgraduate’ section and click on ‘INI-CET (MD/MS/MCh/DM) January 2026’
- On ‘Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for January 2026 session’, click on ‘View Details’ button
- Click on ‘Create a new account’ button to create new registration
- Provide your details and submit the form
- Follow the registration protocol
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
Related Stories
DIRECT LINK - AIIMS INI CET 2026 New Registration window
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation