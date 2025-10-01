Key Points International Coffee Day 2025 is celebrated on October 1 every year.

The International Coffee Day 2025 theme is “Embracing Collaboration For Collective Action – More Than Ever.”

The First International Coffee Day was celebrated in 2015 by ICO.

When is International Coffee Day 2025? Coffee lovers around the globe are excited to celebrate one day to celebrate the thing they treasure the most. International Coffee Day is celebrated every year on October 1. It is a global event led by the International Coffee Organization. Coffee Day unites people across continents in appreciation of coffee, one of the most beloved beverages globally. According to official ICO data, over 2 billion cups of coffee are consumed each day worldwide. The event not only highlights the journey from bean to cup but also recognizes the millions of farmers whose livelihoods depend on this industry. Each year, a special theme sets the tone for global campaigns, so read on to learn about International Coffee Day 2025 theme, history and activities ideas worldwide.

When is International Coffee Day 2025? International Coffee Day 2025 will be observed on Wednesday, October 1. The ICO chose October 1 as the official date to unite global coffee observances and raise awareness for coffee sector challenges.

Over 70 countries participate, spanning every major coffee-producing and consuming region.

Activities focus on recognizing the efforts of farmers, roasters, and baristas worldwide, along with fair trade initiatives. Do you know Which U.S. State is the Largest Coffee Producer? What is the International Coffee Day 2025 Theme? The International Coffee Organization decides the International Coffee Day 2025 Theme every year to align with the significance of the International Coffee Day. The theme for International Coffee Day 2025 is “Embracing Collaboration For Collective Action – More Than Ever.”

The focus is on bringing together governments, industry, and consumers for sustainable action in the coffee community.

It encourages stronger partnerships to improve farmers’ incomes, boost resilience, and promote environmental stewardship.

Collaborative activities, social media campaigns (#ICD2025), and educational events mark the day globally. History of International Coffee Day The modern International Coffee Day was officially launched on October 1, 2015, by the International Coffee Organization (ICO) during the World Expo in Milan, Italy. This initiative unified various national coffee celebrations into one global observance aimed at promoting coffee as a culturally and economically significant beverage and raising awareness about the challenges faced by coffee farmers worldwide.

Although coffee appreciation days had existed earlier since the 1980s in Japan and later in countries like China and the U.S., the ICO’s 2015 decision created a single international day to celebrate the entire coffee value chain. International Coffee Day Activities 2025: Fun and Interesting Things to Do International Coffee Day emphasizes fair trade and sustainability, acknowledging the millions who contribute to coffee’s journey from farm to cup. Visit a local café for special deals or coffee tastings, and experience new brews.

Join workshops, watch documentaries, or take part in online coffee community events.

Support fair or direct trade brands, and share coffee moments using #ICD2025.

Explore coffee-inspired art, recipes, or cultural rituals from around the world.

Participate in sustainability-focused events to learn about ethical sourcing and reducing coffee waste.

National Coffee Day vs International Coffee Day 2025 International Coffee Day is a global event led by the International Coffee Organization. Both National Coffee Day and International Coffee Day celebrate coffee, coffee farmers and coffee lovers. Feature National Coffee Day (USA) International Coffee Day Date September 29, 2025 October 1, 2025 Main Focus USA coffee culture and deals Worldwide celebration, sustainability, collaboration Scope Primarily USA Global (70+ countries) Key Activities Discounts, giveaways Events, awareness campaigns, charity programs First Celebration Early 2000s 2015