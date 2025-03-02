Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Maths Compartment Exam 2025 with Answers

CBSE Class 10th Maths Important MCQs: The CBSE Class 10th Maths Board Exam 2025 requires thorough practice, especially with Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), which play a key role in scoring well. To help students prepare efficiently, we have compiled the top 50 MCQs from previous years' question papers and CBSE sample papers, along with detailed answers. These important MCQs cover essential topics from all the chapters, ensuring a strong revision before the exam. Solve these high-weightage questions to boost your confidence and improve your exam performance. The Central Board of Secondary Education is conducting the Maths Compartment board exam tomorrow. This exam is an amazing oppurtunity for the students to score well in the exam and get promoted to the 11th class. Students can check these MCQ's to prepare for tomorrow's exam.

To pass the compartment exam, students must score atleast 33% in the subject. For subjects with practical components, students need to score 33% separately in theory, practical, and overall combined. CBSE Class 10th Maths Exam 2025: High Weightage Topics Check below some of the high-weightage topics for Maths exam 2025: Algebra (Quadratic Equations

Arithmetic Progressions

Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables, Polynomials) and Geometry (Circles, Triangles, Introduction to Trigonometry, Some Applications of Trigonometry).

Other important topics include Probability, and Surface Areas and Volumes.

Practicing NCERT textbook questions and past year papers is highly recommended. CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper: Key Highlights Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Subject Maths Mode of Exam Offline Exam Duration 3 Hours Medium of Exam English / Hindi Type of Questions MCQs, Short and Long Answer Type Questions Theory Marks 80 Internal Assessment 20 Total Marks 100 Passing Marks 33% in aggregate

CBSE Class 10th Maths Exam Top 50 MCQs with Answers Here are 50 important multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from all chapters in your 10th Maths syllabus along with their answers: 1. The sum of a rational and irrational number is always:

(a) Rational

(b) Irrational ✅

(c) 0

(d) 1 2. LCM of two numbers ‘x’ and ‘y’ where y is a multiple of ‘x’ is:

(a) x

(b) y ✅

(c) xy

(d) x + y 3. If the zeroes of a quadratic polynomial ax² + bx + c are equal, then:

(a) c and b have opposite signs

(b) c and a have opposite signs

(c) c and b have same signs ✅

(d) c and a have same signs 4. The quadratic polynomial whose zeroes are -3 and -4 is:

(a) x² - x + 12

(b) x² + 7x + 12 ✅

(c) x² - 7x + 12

(d) 2x² + 2x - 24 5. The pair of equations x = -m and y = n graphically represent lines which are:

(a) Parallel

(b) Intersecting at (n, -m)

(c) Coincident

(d) Intersecting at (-m, n) ✅

6. For what value of k, do the equations 2x - y + 3 = 0 and 6x - ky + 9 = 0 represent coincident lines?

(a) 2

(b) -2

(c) 3 ✅

(d) -3 7. If the discriminant of a quadratic equation is zero, then the roots are:

(a) Real and unequal

(b) Complex

(c) Real and equal ✅

(d) None of these 8. If one root of x² - 7x + 10 = 0 is 5, the other root is:

(a) 2 ✅

(b) 3

(c) 5

(d) 10 9. If the nth term of an AP is given by an = 2n + 3, then the first term is:

(a) 2

(b) 3

(c) 5 ✅

(d) 6 10. The sum of the first 10 terms of the AP: 2, 4, 6, 8, ... is:

(a) 100 ✅

(b) 120

(c) 110

(d) 90 11. If a triangle is similar to another triangle, then their corresponding angles are:

(a) Different

(b) Equal ✅

(c) Complementary

(d) Supplementary 12. In a right-angled triangle, the longest side is called:

(a) Perpendicular

(b) Base

(c) Hypotenuse ✅

(d) None of these

13. The distance between the points (3, 4) and (6, 8) is:

(a) 5

(b) 6

(c) 7

(d) 5 ✅ 14. The mid-point of the line segment joining (2, 3) and (4, 7) is:

(a) (3, 5) ✅

(b) (2, 4)

(c) (4, 6)

(d) (3, 4) 15. The value of sin 30° is:

(a) 1

(b) 0

(c) 1/2 ✅

(d) √3/2 16. If sin A = 3/5, then cos A is:

(a) 4/5 ✅

(b) 3/5

(c) 1/5

(d) 5/3 17. The height of a tower is 50 m. The angle of elevation from a point on the ground to the top of the tower is 30°. The distance of the point from the base of the tower is:

(a) 50√3 m ✅

(b) 100 m

(c) 50 m

(d) 25√3 m 18. If the angle of elevation of the sun increases, the length of the shadow of a pole:

(a) Increases

(b) Decreases ✅

(c) Remains the same

(d) None of these 19. A tangent to a circle touches it at:

(a) Two points

(b) One point ✅

(c) Three points

(d) Infinitely many points 20. The radius of a circle is 7 cm. The length of a tangent from a point 25 cm away from the center is:

(a) 24 cm ✅

(b) 26 cm

(c) 23 cm

(d) 25 cm

21. The area of a sector of a circle with radius 14 cm and angle 60° is:

(a) 51.33 cm² ✅

(b) 60 cm²

(c) 45 cm²

(d) 70 cm² 22. The circumference of a circle with diameter 14 cm is:

(a) 44 cm ✅

(b) 28 cm

(c) 88 cm

(d) 22 cm 23. The volume of a sphere with radius 7 cm is:

(a) 1436.75 cm³ ✅

(b) 1000 cm³

(c) 2000 cm³

(d) 1500 cm³ 24. The surface area of a cube with side 5 cm is:

(a) 150 cm²

(b) 125 cm²

(c) 100 cm²

(d) 150 cm² ✅ 25. The volume of a cylinder with radius 3 cm and height 7 cm is:

(a) 198 cm³ ✅

(b) 150 cm³

(c) 180 cm³

(d) 200 cm³ 26. The probability of an impossible event is:

(a) 0 ✅

(b) 1

(c) 0.5

(d) Not defined 28. If a cone and a cylinder have the same base and height, then the ratio of their volumes is:

(a) 1:2

(b) 1:3 ✅

(c) 3:1

(d) 2:3 29. The median of the data: 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 is:

(a) 20

(b) 30 ✅

(c) 40

(d) 50 30. The mode of the data: 2, 3, 3, 5, 5, 5, 6, 7, 7 is:

(a) 3

(b) 5 ✅

(c) 6

(d) 7

31. The volume of a sphere with radius 3 cm is:

(a) 36π cm³

(b) 27π cm³

(c) 12π cm³

(d) 36π cm³ ✅ 32. The HCF of two consecutive even numbers is always:

(a) 1

(b) 2 ✅

(c) 4

(d) None of these 33. If p is a prime number, then the number of factors of p is:

(a) 1

(b) 2 ✅

(c) 3

(d) p 34. If one zero of the quadratic polynomial x² - 4x - 5 is 5, the other zero is:

(a) -1 ✅

(b) 4

(c) 5

(d) 1 35. A polynomial of degree 3 is called:

(a) Linear

(b) Quadratic

(c) Cubic ✅

(d) Biquadratic 36. The pair of equations x - y = 3 and 3x - 3y = 9 represents:

(a) Intersecting lines

(b) Parallel lines

(c) Coincident lines ✅

(d) None of these 37. The pair of equations 2x + 3y = 6 and 4x + 6y = 12 have:

(a) Unique solution

(b) Infinitely many solutions ✅

(c) No solution

(d) None of these 38. If the roots of a quadratic equation are equal, then the discriminant is:

(a) Positive

(b) Zero ✅

(c) Negative

(d) None of these

39. The sum of the roots of the equation x² - 7x + 10 = 0 is:

(a) -7

(b) 7 ✅

(c) 10

(d) -10 40. The common difference of the AP: 2, 5, 8, 11, ... is:

(a) 2

(b) 3 ✅

(c) 4

(d) 5 41. The sum of the first 5 terms of the AP: 2, 4, 6, 8, ... is:

(a) 20

(b) 25 ✅

(c) 30

(d) 35 42. If two triangles are similar, then their sides are:

(a) Equal

(b) Proportional ✅

(c) Different

(d) Complementary 43. In a right-angled triangle, the square of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares of:

(a) The base and height ✅

(b) Two angles

(c) The perimeter

(d) None of these 44. The coordinates of the origin are:

(a) (1,1)

(b) (0,1)

(c) (1,0)

(d) (0,0) ✅ 45. The distance of the point (3,4) from the origin is:

(a) 3

(b) 4

(c) 5 ✅

(d) 6 46. The value of cos 60° is:

(a) 1

(b) 0.5 ✅

(c) √3/2

(d) 2 47. If tan A = 1, then the value of A is:

(a) 30°

(b) 45° ✅

(c) 60°

(d) 90°