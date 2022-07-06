CBSE Class 11 Biology Practical Syllabus 2022-2023: Check Practical Evaluation Scheme & List of Experiments

Check CBSE Class 11 Biology Practical Syllabus 2022-2023 to know the list of experiments suggested for the CBSE Class 11 Biology Practical Exam. Download the full syllabus in PDF.

In the study of Biology, practicals are given special consideration as they are very necessary to stimulate creativity, curiosity and critical thinking among students. Moreover, practicals help to increase engagement among students, thus stimulating their interest in the subject. In CBSE Class 11, Biology practicals carry a weightage of 30 marks. These marks are added to the theory marks to compute the final results. Therefore, students should go through the CBSE Class 11 Biology Practical Syllabus 2022-23 and prepare for their practical exams appropriately to score good marks. The CBSE Class 11 Biology Practical Syllabus mentions the evaluation scheme and the list of experiments. Check and download the syllabus in PDF here.

Check CBSE Class 11 Biology Practical Syllabus 2022-2023 below:

Time: 03 Hours Max. Marks: 30 Evaluation Scheme Marks One Major Experiment Part A (Experiment No- 1,3,7,8) 5 Marks One Minor Experiment Part A (Experiment No- 6,9,10,11,12,13) 4 Marks Slide Preparation Part A (Experiment No- 2,4,5) 5 Marks Spotting Part B 7 Marks Practical Record + Viva Voce (Credit to the students’ work over the academic session may be given) 4 Marks Practical Record + Viva Voce (Credit to the students’ work over the academic session may be given) 5 Marks Total 30 Marks

A: List of Experiments

1. Study and describe locally available common flowering plants, from family Solanaceae (Poaceae, Asteraceae or Brassicaceae can besubstituted in case of particular geographical location) including dissection and display of floral whorls, anther and ovary to show number of chambers (floral formulae and floral diagrams), type of root (tap and adventitious); type of stem (herbaceous and woody); leaf (arrangement, shape, venation, simple and compound).

2. Preparation and study of T.S. of dicot and monocot roots and stems (primary).

3. Study of osmosis by potato osmometer.

4. Study of plasmolysis in epidermal peels (e.g. Rhoeo/lily leaves or flashy scale leaves of onion bulb).

5. Study of distribution of stomata on the upper and lower surfaces of leaves.

6. Comparative study of the rates of transpiration in the upper and lower surfaces of leaves.

7. Test for the presence of sugar, starch, proteins and fats in suitable plant and animal materials.

8. Separation of plant pigments through paper chromatography.

9. Study of the rate of respiration in flower buds/leaf tissue and germinating seeds.

10. Test for presence of urea in urine.

11. Test for presence of sugar in urine.

12. Test for presence of albumin in urine.

13. Test for presence of bile salts in urine.

B. Study and Observe the following (spotting):

1. Parts of a compound microscope.

2. Specimens/slides/models and identification with reasons - Bacteria, Oscillatoria, Spirogyra, Rhizopus, mushroom, yeast, liverwort, moss, fern, pine, one monocotyledonous plant, one dicotyledonous plant and one lichen.

3. Virtual specimens/slides/models and identifying features of - Amoeba, Hydra,liverfluke, Ascaris, leech, earthworm, prawn, silkworm, honey bee, snail, starfish, shark, rohu, frog, lizard, pigeon and rabbit.

4. Mitosis in onion root tip cells and animals cells (grasshopper) from permanent slides.

5. Different types of inflorescence (cymose and racemose).

6. Human skeleton and different types of joints with the help of virtual images/models only.

Practical Examination for Visually Impaired Students Class XI

Note: The ‘Evaluation schemes’ and ‘General Guidelines’ for visually impaired students as given for Class XII may be followed.

A. Items for Identification/Familiarity with the apparatus /equipments/animal and plant material / chemicals. for assessment in practicals (All experiments)

B. Equipments - compound microscope, test tube, petridish, chromatography paper, chromatography chamber, beaker, scalpel

Chemical – alcohol

Models – Model of Human skeleton to show – Ball and socket joints of girdles and limbs, Rib cage, Honey comb, Mollusc shell, Pigeon and Star fish, cockroach

Specimen/Fresh Material – mushroom, succulents such as Aloe vera/kalenchoe, raisins, potatoes, seeds of monocot and dicot- maize and gram or any other plant, plants of Solanaceae - Brinjal, Petunia, any other

C. List of Practicals

1. Study locally available common flowering plants of the family – Solanaceae and identify type of stem (Herbaceous or Woody), type of leaves (Compound or Simple).

2. Study the parts of a compound microscope- eye piece and objective lens, mirror, stage, coarse and fine adjustment knobs.

3. Differentiate between monocot and dicot plants on the basis of venation patterns.

4. Study the following parts of human skeleton (Model): Ball and socket joints of thigh and shoulder

5. Rib cage

6. Study honeybee/butterfly, snail/sheik snail through shell, Starfish, Pigeon (through models).

7. Identify the given specimen of a fungus – mushroom, gymnosperm-pine cone

8. Identify and relate the experimental set up with the aim of experiment: For Potato Osmometer/endosmosis in raisins.

Note: The above practicals may be carried out in an experiential manner rather than only recording observations.

