Check CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 for Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India. Candidates having this subject must go through this syllabus.

Check CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 for Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India. Candidates having this subject must go through this syllabus and plan their studies accordingly. You can also download this syllabus with the help of the download link given at the end of this article.

New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th: CBSE Curriculum for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22



CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 for Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India

Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India

Examination Specifications

Class – XI (2021-22)

Section-wise Weightage of the Paper, Time: 3 Hours

Sr no Section Areas of Assessment No of Periods Marks A Reading Skills Two passages from the textbook 60 20 B Analytical Skills Two passages for comparing/contrasting relating to the present time. One out of three long answer type questions 60 25 C Thinking Skills Five out of six short answer questions Ten objective type questions based on Multiple Choice Answers 60 25 D Research based Project/Portfolio Assessment +viva voice 40 20+10=30

Section – A

Reading Skills- 20 Marks

Q.1 Two passages from the modules with a variety of questions on different levels of comprehension, i.e., to test literal, interpretive and inferential skills. The total range of two passages would be about 700 to 800 words. 20 marks

Section – B Analytical Skills - 25 Marks

Q.2 Two passages extracted from different modules for comparing and contrasting and relating the ideas contained - to the present time. The length of both the passages together should be about 600 words. 10 marks

Q.3 One out of two long answer type questions based on the knowledge of the content to test the insights gained and whether the knowledge has been internalised.15 marks

Section – C

Thinking Skills - 25 Marks

Q.4 Five out of six short answer type questions based on the survey sections in the modules.

(Word limit 30 - 40 words) 5 x 3 = 15 marks

Q.5 Ten objective type MCQs to test global and local understanding of the text. 10 marks

Section – D

RESEARCH BASED PROJECT/ PORTFOLIO ASSESSMENT + VIVA VOICE 20 +10 = 30 marks

The textbook has inbuilt suggestions and activities for the students to prepare a portfolio or undertake work on a research based project. The purpose is to make students exhibit their efforts and achievements in one or more areas. It is expected that schools organise visits to the traditional seats of learning, historical places, cultural hubs and authentic areas. The project will be assessed through a viva voce also which carries 10 marks out of30.

Students will be expected to compile and collect material for the project/portfolio which would be assessed on the following points:

· Presentation: efforts put in, meaningful material with aesthetic sense.

· Variety of content: a wide variety of content in the form of audio visual media, extracts from journals, art work, conference updates, photographs, writing samples, maps, charts, extracts of interview and reading logs etc.

· Organisation of material collected has been presented with cogency and coherence.

· Clarity of understanding and good judgement to test internalization of knowledge.

· Viva voice

Prescribed Books:

A textbook on Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India Part - I published by CBSE 2012-13.

For more details, download the PDF of the syllabus from the following link.

Download CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 for Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India