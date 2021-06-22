Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 for Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India

Check CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 for Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India. Candidates having this subject must go through this syllabus. 

Created On: Jun 22, 2021 13:23 IST
CBSE 2021-22
CBSE 2021-22

Check CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 for Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India. Candidates having this subject must go through this syllabus and plan their studies accordingly. You can also download this syllabus with the help of the download link given at the end of this article.   

New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th: CBSE Curriculum for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 for Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India

Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India

Examination Specifications

Class – XI (2021-22) 

Section-wise Weightage of the Paper, Time: 3 Hours 

Sr no

 Section Areas of Assessment

No of

Periods

Marks

A

Reading Skills 

Two passages from the textbook

60

20

B

Analytical Skills 

Two passages for comparing/contrasting relating to the present time.

One out of three long answer type questions

60

25

C

Thinking Skills

Five out of six short answer questions

Ten objective type questions based on

Multiple Choice Answers

60

25

D

Research based Project/Portfolio Assessment

+viva voice

40

20+10=30

 

Section – A

Reading Skills- 20 Marks 

Q.1 Two passages from the modules with a variety of questions on different levels of comprehension, i.e., to test literal, interpretive and inferential skills. The total range of two passages would be about 700 to 800 words. 20 marks 

Section – B Analytical Skills - 25 Marks

Q.2 Two passages extracted from different modules for comparing and contrasting and relating the ideas contained - to the present time. The length of both the passages together should be about 600 words. 10 marks

Q.3 One out of two long answer type questions based on the knowledge of the content to test the insights gained and whether the knowledge has been internalised.15 marks

Section – C

Thinking Skills - 25 Marks 

Q.4 Five out of six short answer type questions based on the survey sections in the modules.

 (Word limit 30 - 40 words) 5 x 3 = 15 marks 

Q.5 Ten objective type MCQs to test global and local understanding of the text. 10 marks

Section – D

RESEARCH BASED PROJECT/ PORTFOLIO ASSESSMENT + VIVA VOICE 20 +10 = 30 marks

 

 

The textbook has inbuilt suggestions and activities for the students to prepare a portfolio or undertake work on a research based project. The purpose is to make students exhibit their efforts and  achievements in one or more areas.  It  is expected  that  schools organise  visits  to the traditional seats of learning, historical places, cultural hubs and authentic areas. The project will be assessed through a viva voce also which carries 10 marks out of30.

Students will be expected to compile and collect material for the project/portfolio which would be assessed on the following points:

·  Presentation: efforts put in, meaningful material with aesthetic sense.

· Variety of content: a wide variety of content in the form of audio visual media, extracts from journals, art work, conference updates, photographs, writing samples, maps, charts, extracts of interview and reading logs etc.

· Organisation of material collected has been presented with cogency and coherence.

· Clarity of understanding and good judgement to test internalization of knowledge.

· Viva voice

Prescribed Books:

A textbook on Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India Part - I published by CBSE 2012-13.

For more details, download the PDF of the syllabus from the following link.

Download CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 for Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India

Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Post Comment

2 + 1 =
Post

Comments