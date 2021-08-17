CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus (Term 1) 2021-22 Released: Download PDF Now!

Check CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus (Term 1) 2021-22 PDF and plan your studies accordingly.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus (Term 1) 2021-22:

EVALUATION SCHEME Theory Units Term - 1 Marks VI Reproduction: Chapter – 2, 3 and 4 15 VII Genetics and Evolution: Chapter – 5 and 6 20 Practical Term - 1 15

THEORY

TERM - I

Unit-VI Reproduction

Chapter-2: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants

Flower structure; development of male and female gametophytes; pollination - types, agencies and examples; outbreeding devices; pollen-pistil interaction; double fertilization; post fertilization events - development of endosperm and embryo, development of seed and formation of fruit; special modes- apomixis, parthenocarpy, polyembryony; Significance of seed dispersal and fruit formation.

Chapter-3: Human Reproduction

Male and female reproductive systems; microscopic anatomy of testis and ovary; gametogenesis

- spermatogenesis and oogenesis; menstrual cycle; fertilisation, embryo development upto blastocyst formation, implantation; pregnancy and placenta formation (elementary idea); parturition (elementary idea); lactation (elementary idea).

Chapter-4: Reproductive Health

Need for reproductive health and prevention of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs); birth control - need and methods, contraception and medical termination of pregnancy (MTP); amniocentesis; infertility and assisted reproductive technologies - IVF, ZIFT, GIFT (elementary idea for general awareness).

Unit-VII Genetics and Evolution

Chapter-5: Principles of Inheritance and Variation

Heredity and variation: Mendelian inheritance; deviations from Mendelism – incomplete dominance, co-dominance, multiple alleles and inheritance of blood groups, pleiotropy; elementary idea of polygenic inheritance; chromosome theory of inheritance; chromosomes and genes; Sex determination - in human being, birds and honey bee; linkage and crossing over; sex linked inheritance - haemophilia, colour blindness; Mendelian disorders in humans -thalassemia; chromosomal disorders in humans; Down's syndrome, Turner's and Klinefelter's syndromes.

Chapter-6: Molecular Basis of Inheritance

Search for genetic material and DNA as genetic material; Structure of DNA and RNA; DNA packaging; DNA replication; Central Dogma; transcription, genetic code, translation; gene expression and regulation - lac operon; Genome, Human and rice genome projects; DNA fingerprinting.

Chapter-12: Biotechnology and its Application

Application of biotechnology in health and agriculture: Human insulin and vaccine production, stem cell technology, gene therapy; genetically modified organisms - Bt crops; transgenic animals; biosafety issues, biopiracy and patents.

Unit-X Ecology and Environment

Chapter-13: Organisms and Populations

Organisms and environment: Habitat and niche, population and ecological adaptations;

population interactions - mutualism, competition, predation, parasitism; population attributes -

growth, birth rate and death rate, age distribution.

Chapter-15: Biodiversity and its Conservation

Biodiversity - Concept, patterns, importance; loss of biodiversity; biodiversity conservation;

hotspots, endangered organisms, extinction, Red Data Book, Sacred Groves, biosphere reserves,

national parks, wildlife, sanctuaries and Ramsar sites.

Practical exams should be conducted alongside the concepts taught in theory classes.

A. List of Experiments

TERM - I:

1. Isolate DNA from available plant material such as spinach, green pea seeds, papaya, etc.

2. Prepare a temporary mount to observe pollen germination.

B. Study/observation of the following (Spotting)

TERM - I:

B.1 Flowers adapted to pollination by different agencies (wind, insects, birds).

B.2 Identification of stages of gamete development, i.e., T.S. of testis and T.S. of ovary through permanent slides (from grasshopper/mice).

B.3 Meiosis in onion bud cell or grasshopper testis through permanent slides.

B.4 T.S. of blastula through permanent slides (Mammalian).

B.5 Prepared pedigree charts of any one of the genetic traits such as rolling of tongue, blood groups, ear lobes, widow's peak and colourblindness.

