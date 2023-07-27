CBSE Current Electricity Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 3 of Physics, Download PDF

Current Electricity Class 12 Physics Mind Map: The detailed mind map of 12th Class Physics Chapter 3 Current Electricity will help you in clearing your concepts and preparing for the 2024 CBSE 12th class Physics board exam.

CBSE Physics Current Electricity Class 12 Mind Map: In CBSE Class 12 Physics, the Current Electricity chapter is crucial in understanding the fundamentals of electric circuits. The mind map that we have provided in this article covers the key concepts of CBSE 12th Class Physics Chapter 3, starting with an introduction to electric current, charge, and the distinction between conventional and electron flow. It includes Ohm's Law, circuit components like resistors, capacitors, and inductors. The mind map also delves into series and parallel circuits, Kirchhoff's laws, electric power, and energy calculations. Further, it explores the combination of resistors, heating effects, Wheatstone Bridge, etc.



Check:

Current Electricity Class 12 Mind Map

Check the topics covered under Physics Chapter 3 Current Electricity Class 12 concept map below:

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 ELECTRIC CURRENT

3.3 ELECTRIC CURRENTS IN CONDUCTORS

3.4 OHM’S LAW

3.5 DRIFT OF ELECTRONS AND THE ORIGIN OF RESISTIVITY

3.5.1 Mobility

3.6 LIMITATIONS OF OHM’S LAW

3.7 RESISTIVITY OF VARIOUS MATERIALS

3.8 TEMPERATURE DEPENDENCE OF RESISTIVITY

3.9 ELECTRICAL ENERGY, POWER

3.10 CELLS, EMF, INTERNAL RESISTANCE

3.11 CELLS IN SERIES AND IN PARALLEL

3.12 KIRCHHOFF’S RULES

3.13 WHEATSTONE BRIDGE

Also Check:

CBSE Current Electricity Class 12 Mind Map PDF Download