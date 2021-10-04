Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2021-22: Verification of Marks, Obtaining Photocopy of Evaluated Answer Books & More

Registration for the Re-evaluation process of CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2021-22 has been started from 4th October. Check details

Created On: Oct 4, 2021 13:02 IST
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2021-22: Verification of Marks, Obtaining Photocopy of Evaluated Answer Books & More
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2021-22: Verification of Marks, Obtaining Photocopy of Evaluated Answer Books & More

Registration for the Re-evaluation process of CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2021-22 has been started from 4th October and the complete schedule related to the process has been published online by the board of its official website. Students having issues with their CBSE Result (Compartment) can apply online for the above processes.

Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th Date Sheet 2021-2022: CBSE Time Table 2021-22 To Be Out Soon - Check Details!

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2021-22: Important Events & Dates

Activity

Duration

Fee

Verification of Marks

Applying Online:

4th October, 2021 (Monday)

To 

6th October, 2021 (Wednesday) Upto Midnight 11:59:59

Rs. 500/- per subject

Obtaining Photocopy of Evaluated Answer Books

Applying Online:

13th October 2021 (Wednesday) 

To 

14th October 2021 (Thursday)

upto Midnight 11:59:59

Rs. 700 per answer book

Re-evaluation

18th October 2021 (Monday)

To

19th October (Tuesday) upto Midnight 11:59:59

Note: Online processes can be done on holidays too

Rs. 100/- per question

Other CBSE Updates:

Term 1 CBSE board exams 2021-22 are scheduled in November & December. Students preparing for CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22 can take assistance from important resources provided by Jagran Josh. CBSE Sample Papers, CBSE Marking Scheme, CBSE Syllabus etc., are some of the important from which students can enhance their level of preparation. NCERT Books & NCERT Solutions are also available which are very important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exam 2021-22. Links to access some of the important articles are also given below

CBSE Sample Paper (Term 1 - MCQ Based) for 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: Check CBSE Marking Scheme & Answers - Download Now & Prepare For Term 1 Exam

Cat Percentile Predictor 2021
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.