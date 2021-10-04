CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2021-22: Verification of Marks, Obtaining Photocopy of Evaluated Answer Books & More

Registration for the Re-evaluation process of CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2021-22 has been started from 4th October and the complete schedule related to the process has been published online by the board of its official website. Students having issues with their CBSE Result (Compartment) can apply online for the above processes.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2021-22: Important Events & Dates

Activity Duration Fee Verification of Marks Applying Online: 4th October, 2021 (Monday) To 6th October, 2021 (Wednesday) Upto Midnight 11:59:59



Rs. 500/- per subject Obtaining Photocopy of Evaluated Answer Books Applying Online: 13th October 2021 (Wednesday) To 14th October 2021 (Thursday) upto Midnight 11:59:59 Rs. 700 per answer book Re-evaluation 18th October 2021 (Monday) To 19th October (Tuesday) upto Midnight 11:59:59 Note: Online processes can be done on holidays too Rs. 100/- per question

Other CBSE Updates:

Term 1 CBSE board exams 2021-22 are scheduled in November & December. Students preparing for CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22 can take assistance from important resources provided by Jagran Josh. CBSE Sample Papers, CBSE Marking Scheme, CBSE Syllabus etc., are some of the important from which students can enhance their level of preparation. NCERT Books & NCERT Solutions are also available which are very important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exam 2021-22. Links to access some of the important articles are also given below

