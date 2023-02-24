CBSE Class 12 English Answer Key 2023 and Question Papers, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 English Answer Key 2023: The Class English Core and English Elective annual examinations of the CBSE Board were held today, February 24, 2023. Students have a lot to discuss after the exam and so, check the official CBSE Class 12 English Core and English Elective question paper and answer key in PDF format here.

CBSE Class 12 English Answer Key 2023: The CBSE Class 12 examinations are here, and the highly important English exam was conducted today, February 24, 2023, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Millions of students appeared in the exam, and all had different experiences. Some found it too difficult, others too easy. The official consensus, however, seems to be that the 2023 CBSE Class 12 English Core exam was moderately difficult but slightly lengthy. One popular after-exam tradition among students is discussing the question papers. It’s not a recommended practice, but handling guilty pleasures like discussing answers can be a challenging task. The CBSE often exam consists of conflicting, wrong or out-of-syllabus questions. Sometimes, there can be multiple ways to answer the same question. In such cases, the answer key comes to the rescue. The board doesn’t release the official CBSE Class 12 English exam 2023 answer key this soon. However, you can check the correct and unofficial answer key for the CBSE class 12 English paper 2023 here. It’ll help you gauge where you stand and get an early idea of your final class 12 English board exam score.

CBSE Class 12 English Paper Answer Key 2023

CBSE hasn’t released the 2023 class 12 English question paper or answer key yet. However, you can check out the official and accurate question paper and CBSE Class 12 English paper answer key here. Read and download the official CBSE Class 12 English exam answer key 2023 for both English Core and English Elective below.

CBSE Class 12 English Core Exam 2023 Answer Key (Set-3)

On the basis of your understanding of the passage, answer the questions given below:

(i) Complete the sentence by choosing an appropriate option.

The author complained that his friends _____ .

Consumed only Flora classics. Were not aware of different forms of coffee. Were severely addicted to drinking coffee. Considered Coco gold as premium coffee.

Answer: (b) Were not aware of different forms of coffee

(ii) Comment on the writer’s reference to the unique feature of coffee plant. (paragraph 2)

Answer: Coffee plant produces a chemical known as caffeine that acts as a natural pesticide.

(iii) List the reason why the author refers to humans as ‘great threat to coffee’ plants.

Answer: To be updated

(iv) Select an option that conveys the same meaning as ‘energiser’ from words used in paragraph 3.

(a) bland

(b) mature

(c) antioxidant

(d) stimulants

Answer: (d) stimulants

(v) Complete the given sentence with an appropriate inference with respect to the following:

Fats and carbohydrates turn into essential oils leading to _____ .

Answer: Fats and carbohydrates turn into essential oils leading to the characteristic taste and aroma of coffee beans.

(vi) Comment on the writer’s reference to the interesting phenomenon in paragraph 4.

Answer: The interesting phenomenon discussed in paragraph 4 is of changing the bland green seed of a coffee plant into a flavourful coffee bean.

(vii) Over extraction does not give a stronger coffee. Based on your understanding of paragraph 6, list one method to get stronger coffee.

Answer: To be updated

(vii) The writer would not agree with the given statements based on paragraph five EXCEPT

The burr grinder grinds coffee beans uniformly. Less surface area makes extraction easier. Grinding gives stronger aroma. Good coffee is a mix of smaller and bigger particles.

Answer: 1. The burr grinder grinds coffee beans uniformly.

(ix) Why is it fair to say that the right degree of extraction of coffee is important?

Answer: To be updated

(x) Select the most suitable title of the above passage.

The Art of Coffee Making Benefits of Consuming Coffee Green Coffee - The perfect antioxidant The Coffee Addict

Answer: 1. The Art of Coffee Making

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Exam 2023 Answer Key

To be Updated Soon

