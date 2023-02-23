CBSE Class 12 English Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 English Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 12 Board exam candidates appeared for their second, major language paper exam of the 2022-23 session today. Check here the CBSE Class 12 English Core and English Elective Paper Analysis 2023. Get detailed CBSE 12th Class English 2023 Paper Analysis, question paper and the official answer key here.

CBSE Class 12 English Exam Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2023 was conducted on Friday, February 24, 2023. Candidates wrote their English papers from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. Both the papers of English i.e English Core and English Elective examinations were held simultaneously. In this article, you will find the CBSE Class 12 English Elective (001), and English Core (301), detailed paper analysis along with the complete question paper and official answer key. These will help the board exam candidates in the next sessions prepare well in advance. Keep on reading and stay tuned as more details about the 2023 CBSE Class 12 English Exam are updated.

CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject English Core English Elective Date February 24, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Medium

CBSE Class 12 English Core Paper Review 2023

As per the students, the difficulty level of the CBSE Class 12 English Core question paper was moderate. The students, mostly, had a general opinion that the questions were from the prescribed syllabus, direct and simple. Although the question paper also included some questions that required analysis of style and tone used in different texts.

According to the subject experts, the question paper was easy with questions that catered well to all kinds of students with questions to analyse the student’s competency in the language.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s English Core Exam

The CBSE Class 12 English Core exam 2023 was for 80 marks, to be attempted within 3 hours.

The paper was divided into Section A, Section B and Section C. Section A: Reading (20 marks) Section B: Creative Writing (20 marks) Section C: Literature (40 marks)

Section-wise Class 12 English Core Exam Review

Section A of the CBSE Class 12 English Core Question Paper had two unseen passages for 10 marks each.

Section B of the CBSE 12th English Core Paper had four questions of creative writing which included notice writing, invitation/ reply writing, letter writing and report/ article writing.

Section C included Multiple Choice Questions, Objective Type Questions, Short Answer Type Questions and Long Answer Type Questions from the prescribed textbooks.

CBSE Class 12 English Core Paper Preview 2023

CBSE Class 12 English Core Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 12 English Core Answer Key 2023

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Paper Review 2023

As per the students, the question paper was moderately difficult and as expected, based on the sample papers by CBSE.

According to subject experts, the question paper was well balanced.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s English Elective Exam

The CBSE Class 12 English Elective exam paper was of 80 marks, to be attempted within 3 hours.

The paper was divided into 3 parts: Section A, Section B, Section C. Section A: Reading (20 marks) Section B: Grammar Writing (28 marks) Section C: Literature (22 marks) and Fiction (10 marks)

Section-wise Class 12 English Core Exam Review

Section A Reading was simple but needed focus. Thus, students had to patiently attempt the questions.

Section B of the CBSE 12th English Elective Paper required grammatical knowledge and creative writing which the students had already practised for. Thus, it was easy for students to attempt based on the prescribed format and set rules.

Section C included Literature and Fiction questions which were mostly easy but some required more thinking and creative interpretation.

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Paper Preview 2023

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Answer Key 2023

Challenging Areas in English Questions

According to the review of the students, managing time and maintaining focus was the only challenge in the exam. Most students had practiced using the varied resource materials prescribed by the CBSE board and found the examination experience smooth sailing.

CBSE Class 12 English Previous Years' Question Papers PDF Download

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

