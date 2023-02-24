CBSE Class 12 English Question Paper 2023 (PDF) with Answer Key

CBSE Class 12 English Question Paper 2023: The CBSE Class 12 English Exam was held today, February 23, 2023. You can download the CBSE Class 12 English Core and English Elective question paper 2023 here. Also, check Answer Key by experts.

CBSE Class 12 English Question Paper 2023: The Class 12 English exam of the Central Board of Secondary Examination was conducted today, February 24, 2023, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Lakhs of students appeared for the exam, which is considered one of the most important in CBSE Class 12, being a common subject in all streams. Both English Core and English Elective exams were held today, and students gave their full efforts. The CBSE 2023 board exam commenced on February 15, but major exams like physics and maths are yet to come. Only English and Hindi language papers have been held so far. The English paper is always tricky, and students have a lot to discuss after the exams. On that note, we bring you the official CBSE Class 12 English question paper 2023 PDF.

Related: CBSE Class 12 English Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

Related: CBSE Class 12 English Paper Answer Key 2023 (To be Updated Soon)

CBSE Class 12 English Question Paper 2023

CBSE hasn’t uploaded the 2023 class 12 English exam yet, but we have sourced the official papers for you to refer. You can read and download the official CBSE Class 12 English Question paper 2023 for both English Core and English Elective below.

CBSE Class 12 English Core Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Question Paper 2023 Download PDF

Check other important resources for CBSE Class 12 Exams below.