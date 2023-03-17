CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Syllabus session 2022-23: Download Class 12th IT Syllabus PDF

How to get a above 90% score in CBSE Class 12 Board examination?

Students who are appearing of the CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2022-23 should follow these tips to score above 90% in their exams: get the updated syllabus of all the subjects, practice the latest sample papers, and solve previous year papers. Keep your mind calm while writing the answers. Look last minutes tips and resources for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2022-23 on the jagran josh website.

What are the units in CBSE Class 12 Information Technology 2023 syllabus?

The CBSE Class 12 Information Technology 2023 Syllabus Is Divided Into Two Parts; Part A: EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS And Part B: SUBJECT SPECIFIC SKILLS. Part A Have 3 Units; Self-Management Skills, ICT Skills, And Entrepreneurial Skills. Part B Have 4 Units; Database Concepts, Operating Web Based Applications, Fundamentals Of Java Programming, And Work Integrated Learning IT.