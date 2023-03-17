JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Syllabus session 2022-23: Download Class 12th IT Syllabus PDF

CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Syllabus 2023: Get updated syllabus of Class 12 Information Technology for CBSE Board examination 2023. CBSE Class 12 Information Technology detailed syllabus pdf

Download CBSE Class 12 Information Technology (IT) Syllabus 2022-23
Class 12 Information Technology CBSE Syllabus 2023: CBSE Class 12 students with IT (Information Technology) as skill subject can check and download the new CBSE Syllabus of Information Technology here. The CBSE board has released the revised Class 12 Information Technology Syllabus for the current academic session, 2022-23. This syllabus is in accordance with the annual assessment. Students must go through the full syllabus to know the latest course structure and exam pattern. The details of project work and question paper design can also be checked from this syllabus.

Check CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Syllabus 2022-23 below:

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (Code No. 802) 

Class XII 

(Session 2022-2023)

 

 

UNITS

NO. OF HOURS for Theory and Practical 

MAX MARKS for Theory and Practical 

Part A

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employability Skills

 

 

  

Unit 1 : Communication Skills-

10

-

Unit 2 : Self-Management Skills- IV

10

3

Unit 3: ICT Skills- IV

10

3

Unit 4 : Entrepreneurial Skills- IV

15

4

Unit 5 : Green Skills- IV*

05

-

Total

50

10

Part B

 

 

 

 

 

Subject Specific Skills

Theory

Practical

Marks

Unit 1: Database Concepts: RDBMS Tool

30

45

15

Unit 2: Operating Web Based Applications

15

20

10

Unit 3: JAVA-Fundamentals of Java programming, Introduction to Java, Object Oriented Programming, Java Language Elements, Operators, Control Flow, Array, Class, Design, Exception Handling, Assertions, Threads, Wrapper Classes, String Manipulation.

30

50

20

Unit 4: Work Integrated Learning IT-DMA 

10

10

5

Total

85

125

50

Part C

 

 

 

 

 

Practical Work:

 

 

 

Java Program

 

 

10

SQL Queries(Table Creation + 5 Queries)

 

 

10

Practical File

Must contain minimum 15 Java Programs and minimum 15 queries on MySQL. 

 

 

10

Viva

 

 

5

Total

 

 

35

Part D

 

 

Project Work

(Any Application made using Java Netbeans IDE) 

 

 

5

Total

 

 

5

GRAND TOTAL

260

100

 

Detailed Curriculum/Topics For CBSE Class 12 Information Technology 2022-2023: 

Part-A: EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS

S. No.

Units

Duration in hours

1

Unit 1: Communication Skills- IV

10

2

Unit 2: Self-management Skills- IV

10

3

Unit 3: Information and Communication Technology Skills- IV 

10

4

Unit 4: Entrepreneurial Skills- IV

15

5

Unit 5: Green Skills- IV

05
 

TOTAL DURATION

50

 

FAQ

How to get a above 90% score in CBSE Class 12 Board examination?

Students who are appearing of the CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2022-23 should follow these tips to score above 90% in their exams: get the updated syllabus of all the subjects, practice the latest sample papers, and solve previous year papers. Keep your mind calm while writing the answers. Look last minutes tips and resources for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2022-23 on the jagran josh website.

What are the units in CBSE Class 12 Information Technology 2023 syllabus?

The CBSE Class 12 Information Technology 2023 Syllabus Is Divided Into Two Parts; Part A: EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS And Part B: SUBJECT SPECIFIC SKILLS. Part A Have 3 Units; Self-Management Skills, ICT Skills, And Entrepreneurial Skills. Part B Have 4 Units; Database Concepts, Operating Web Based Applications, Fundamentals Of Java Programming, And Work Integrated Learning IT.
