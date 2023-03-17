CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Syllabus session 2022-23: Download Class 12th IT Syllabus PDF

Class 12 Information Technology CBSE Syllabus 2023: CBSE Class 12 students with IT (Information Technology) as skill subject can check and download the new CBSE Syllabus of Information Technology here. The CBSE board has released the revised Class 12 Information Technology Syllabus for the current academic session, 2022-23. This syllabus is in accordance with the annual assessment. Students must go through the full syllabus to know the latest course structure and exam pattern. The details of project work and question paper design can also be checked from this syllabus.
Check CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Syllabus 2022-23 below:
|
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (Code No. 802)
Class XII
(Session 2022-2023)
|
UNITS
|
NO. OF HOURS for Theory and Practical
|
MAX MARKS for Theory and Practical
|
Part A
|
Employability Skills
|
|
|
Unit 1 : Communication Skills-
|
10
|
-
|
Unit 2 : Self-Management Skills- IV
|
10
|
3
|
Unit 3: ICT Skills- IV
|
10
|
3
|
Unit 4 : Entrepreneurial Skills- IV
|
15
|
4
|
Unit 5 : Green Skills- IV*
|
05
|
-
|
Total
|
50
|
10
|
Part B
|
Subject Specific Skills
|
Theory
|
Practical
|
Marks
|
Unit 1: Database Concepts: RDBMS Tool
|
30
|
45
|
15
|
Unit 2: Operating Web Based Applications
|
15
|
20
|
10
|
Unit 3: JAVA-Fundamentals of Java programming, Introduction to Java, Object Oriented Programming, Java Language Elements, Operators, Control Flow, Array, Class, Design, Exception Handling, Assertions, Threads, Wrapper Classes, String Manipulation.
|
30
|
50
|
20
|
Unit 4: Work Integrated Learning IT-DMA
|
10
|
10
|
5
|
Total
|
85
|
125
|
50
|
Part C
|
Practical Work:
|
|
|
|
Java Program
|
|
|
10
|
SQL Queries(Table Creation + 5 Queries)
|
|
|
10
|
Practical File
Must contain minimum 15 Java Programs and minimum 15 queries on MySQL.
|
|
|
10
|
Viva
|
|
|
5
|
Total
|
|
|
35
|
Part D
|
Project Work
(Any Application made using Java Netbeans IDE)
|
|
|
5
|
Total
|
|
|
5
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
260
|
100
Also Check CBSE Class 12 Syllabus of All Subjects for 2022-2023 Session (PDF)
Detailed Curriculum/Topics For CBSE Class 12 Information Technology 2022-2023:
Part-A: EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS
|
S. No.
|
Units
|
Duration in hours
|
1
|
Unit 1: Communication Skills- IV
|
10
|
2
|
Unit 2: Self-management Skills- IV
|
10
|
3
|
Unit 3: Information and Communication Technology Skills- IV
|
10
|
4
|
Unit 4: Entrepreneurial Skills- IV
|
15
|
5
|
Unit 5: Green Skills- IV
|
05
|
TOTAL DURATION
|
50
To check and download the complete syllabus of CBSE Class 12 Information Technology 2022-23 please click on the link below:
CBSE Class 11 and 12 Information Technology Latest Syllabus (session 2022-23)
Find the complete list of CBSE skill education subjects and their curriculum on the link provided below:
Also read: