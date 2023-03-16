CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Sample Paper 2023: Download Solved Sample Paper PDF Here

CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Sample Paper 2023 : Go through this article to get a CBSE authorized sample question paper for Information Technology Board Exam 2023 with marking scheme cum solution. Find important updates related to your CBSE Class 12 Board Exam here.

CBSE Class 12th Information Technology Board Exam 2023: As per the date sheet released by the Central Board of Secondary Education for Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams, the CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Board Exam is scheduled for 23 March 2023, Thursday. Students appearing for the 2022-2023 CBSE Board Exams should utilize the remaining time effectively. This last moment preparation for your CBSE Board Exams 2023 can make a huge difference and will get you a step closer to your career. This article provides a set of sample question paper and a marking scheme cum solution manual to help students with their CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Board Exam Preparation. This 2023 Information Technology sample paper is CBSE approved with its marking scheme cum solution. Students can go through this Class 12 Information Technology Sample Paper to check their knowledge and work on the preparations accordingly.

You might be wondering how studying from a sample question paper can help you pass the CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Board Exam. Let's address your question. A sample paper is a mock exam that the CBSE publishes each year to help the students. A student can have an understanding of the format, marking scheme, and significant themes for their CBSE Board Examinations by reading the sample question paper.

Before reading the sample paper students must go through the Blue-print for CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Sample Question Paper (Session 2022-2023). This is will help the students to understand the sample paper and its benefits. Check the Blue-print for CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Sample Paper below:

Part A-Employability Skills (10 Marks)

UNIT NO. NAME OF THE UNIT OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS TOTAL QUESTIONS 1 MARK EACH 2 MARKS EACH 1 SELF-MANAGEMENT SKILLS-IV 2 2 4 2 ICT-SKILLS-IV 2 1 3 3 ENTREPRENEURIAL SKILLS-IV 2 2 4

TOTAL QUESTIONS 6 5 11

NO. OF QUESTIONS TO BE ANSWERED ANY 4 ANY 3 07

TOTAL MARKS 1X4=4 2X3=6 10 MARKS

Part B: Subject Specific Skills (50 Marks):

UNIT NO. NAME OF THE UNIT OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS SHORT ANS. TYPE QUES.-I SHORT ANS. TYPE QUES. II DISCRIPTIVE/LONG ANS. TYPE QUESTIONS TOTAL QUESTIONS 1 DATABASE CONCEPTS 10 2 1 1 14 2 OPERATING WEB BASED APPLICATIONS 9 0 0 1 10 3 FUNDAMENTALS OF JAVA PROGRAMMING 12 2 1 3 18 4 WORK INTEGRATED LEARNING IT 1 1 1 0 3

TOTAL QUESTIONS 32 5 3 4 45

NO. OF QUESTIONS TO BE ANSWERED 26 ANY 3 ANY 2 ANY 3 34

TOTAL MARKS 1X26=26 2X3=6 3X2=6 4X3=12 50 MARKS

Check out the CBSE Class 12 IT Board Exam 2023 sample question paper provided below:

Sample Question Paper (Theory)

Session: 2022-23

Class-XII

Subject: Information Technology (802)

Time: 3 Hours Max Marks: 60

General Instructions

Please read the instructions carefully. This Question Paper consists of 24 questions in two sections – Section A & Section B. Section A has Objective type questions whereas Section B contains Subjective type questions. Out of the given (6 + 18 =) 24 questions, a candidate has to answer (6 + 11 =) 17 questions in the allotted (maximum) time of 3 hours. All questions of a particular section must be attempted in the correct order. SECTION A - OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS (30 MARKS): This section has 06 questions. There is no negative marking. Do as per the instructions given. Marks allotted are mentioned against each question/part. SECTION B – SUBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS (30 MARKS): This section contains 18 questions. A candidate has to do 11 questions. Do as per the instructions given. Marks allotted are mentioned against each question/part.

SECTION-A

Total Marks: 60

Q1 Answer any 4 out of the given 6 questions on Employability Skills (1 x 4 = 4 marks) i What is a Start up? 1 ii Ms Sharma has saved the marks of all students in a spreadsheet. What should she do to find out the three students with the highest total marks? 1 iii Why do entrepreneurs require persistence as one of the competencies to succeed? 1 iv Vikky had big dreams when he was studying. He worked hard for achieving his dreams and has achieved his goals. Which of the following options does the given fact refer to? (a) Positive thinking (b) Result Orientation (c) Self Awareness (d) Emotional management 1 v Rina loves interacting with people and is, generally, talkative. She can easily make friends and make any gathering lively, is confident. Identify the type of personality Reema possesses. (a) Nervous (b) Extrovert (c) Paranoid (d) Agreeable 1 vi State true or false. “Self-Motivation is significant in building one’s personality. “ 1 Q2 Answer any 5 out of the given 7 questions (1 x 5 = 5 marks) i Which of the following is not a characteristic of a project? (a) Project has a beginning and an end. (b) The extent of the project is defined. (c) Project has no boundaries. (d) Project requires finite resources 1 ii A group of statements which get executed based on a condition in java is called _______. (a) Selection (b) Sequential (c) Iteration (d) None of these 1 iii Which of the following is true for self-referencing table? (a) A foreign key constraint can reference columns within the same table. (b) A primary key constraint can be null. (c) You cannot delete this table. (d) You cannot update or delete this table. 1 iv Identify the operator that performs pattern searching in MYSQL. (a) EXISTS operator (b) BETWEEN operator (c) LIKE operator (d) SEARCH operator 1 v What should we do to make a data member or a method member of a class visible only within the class? 1 vi Name any one central initiatives for e-governance. 1 vii Which website should we search for the list of NCERT e books? 1

To check all questions, download the full sample paper from the link mentioned below:

To increase your pace of learning please check below the marking scheme cum solution manual for the above mentioned CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Sample Question Paper 2023.

We hope this Sample Paper along with its Marking scheme will help you prepare strategically for your upcoming CBSE Class 12 Information Technology Board Exam 2023.

