CBSE Class 12 Psychology Paper Analysis 2023: Expert Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam Analysis 2023: Check out this article for a complete CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam analysis. Judge the difficulty level of the paper and review your performance based on it. Download the question paper and many more.

CBSE Psychology Exam 2023: Today, 05 April 2023, Wednesday is the last day of the CBSE Class 12 examination 2023. Most of the students of the different streams were already free from their exam stress. The students who opted for psychology as one of their electives struggled a little longer. Well, now that the paper is done you must be feeling relieved. The CBSE Class 12 2023 psychology exam (Subject code-037) was scheduled today with timings from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The time allocated for the completion of the exam paper was 3 hours. If we talk about the paper, for the majority of the students the paper was interesting and doable in the given time. For some, it was quite lengthy. Well, that depends on the person’s speed of cracking the question's language and writing speed.

If we put forward the experts’ point-of-view the CBSE psychology exam paper 2023 followed the curriculum and covered all the major topics. Being a theory paper it was a little lengthy but doable. Students find the questions easier than expected the distribution of marks per question was justified. The CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam paper had 28 questions with mark distribution as 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6.

You may refer to this article to check the detailed question paper analysis for the recently conducted CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam. This article will take you through the highlights based on teachers' and students’ perspectives on CBSE Class 12 Psychology paper 2022-24.

Key Highlights from CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2023







Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject Psychology Exam Date April 5, 2023 Exam Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty Level Medium Official Answer Key Not released

Class 12 CBSE Psychology Paper Review 2023

From the students’ perspective, the exam paper was easy to moderate with no out-of-syllabus questions. The paper followed the curriculum and was designed as per the unit-wise weightage. The students struggle a little with the length of the question paper, except that, they face no disappointments.

Distribution of questions:

Questions 1-10 were 1 marker (one word).

Questions 11-16 were 2 markers and expected at least 30 words per answer.

Questions 17-20 were 3 markers and expected at least 60 words per answer.

Questions 21-26 were 4 markers and expected at least 100 words per answer.

Questions 27 and 28 were 6 markers and at least 200 words per answer.

In some questions, students were given internal choices as well. The choices were from different topics to help students choose based on their confidence and understanding towards the topic.

Section-wise analysis:

The question paper was divided into 5 parts,

Part A: 1 mark questions (Very short answer type)

Part B: 2 mark questions (Very Short Answer type questions)

Part C: 3 mark questions (Short Answer Type-I questions)

Part D: 4 mark questions (Short Answer Type-II questions)

Part E: 6 mark questions (Long Answer Type questions)

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Answer Key 2023

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

Hope you did well in your CBSE Psychology exam.

