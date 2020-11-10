CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2021 (PDF) Released With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2021 (PDF) has been released on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). You can download CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 Psychology along with the CBSE 12th Psychology Marking Scheme (also contains answers of this sample paper). The link to download CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper is given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2021:

General Instructions:

● All questions are compulsory except where internal choice has been given.

● Answers should be brief and to the point. Marks for each question are indicated against it.

● Question No. 1- 14 in Section I are objective type questions carrying 1 mark each. You are expected to answer them as directed.

● Question No. 15-16 in Section II are case based with objective type questions. Question No. 15 has three questions carrying 1 mark each. Question No. 16 has four questions carrying 1 mark each. You are expected to answer each one of them.

● Question No. 17-22 in Section III are very short answer type questions carrying 2 marks each. Answers to each question should not exceed 30 words.

● Question No. 23-25 in Section IV are short answer type-I questions carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 60 words.

● Question No. 26-29 in Section V are short answer type-II questions carrying 4 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 100 words.

● Question No. 30 and 31 in Section VI are long answer type questions carrying 6 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 200 words.

Section I Marks

Q1A) __________ is an individual’s preference for engaging in one or more specific activities relative to others.

OR

Q1B) …………………………….. tests involve divergent thinking and assess such abilities as ability to produce a variety of ideas.

Q2) The notion of self-esteem is based on Bandura's social learning theory. True/False

Q3) The state of physical, emotional, and psychological exhaustion is known as_____.

Q4) Which of the following is true of depression?

a. It affects men more frequently than women.

b. It is a component of Dissociative Identity Disorder.

c. It is caused by low activity of serotonin.

d. It is more prevalent among the wealthy than the poor.

Q5A) Which one of the following best describes a crowd?

a. Collection of people

b. Collection of people by chance

c. Feeling of interdependence amongst members

d. Positive synergy amongst the members

.

.

.

.

.

.

For the rest of the questions and answers, download CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2021 and download CBSE Class 12 Psychology Marking Scheme 2021 from the links given below

