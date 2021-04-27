CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Check CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2021-22 and prepare for upcoming CBSE Class 12 Sociology board exam.
Check CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2021-22 and prepare for upcoming CBSE Class 12 Sociology board exam. The link to download CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2021-22 PDF is given at the end of this article.
CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (New) Released For CBSE Academic Session 2021-2022: Download Subject-wise PDF!
CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2021-22 (New):
One Theory Paper: Time: 3 Hours, Max. Marks: 80
|
Units
|
|
No. of periods
|
Marks
|
A
|
Indian Society
|
|
|
|
1. Introducing Indian Society
|
0
|
Non- evaluative
|
|
2. The Demographic Structure of Indian Society
|
10
|
6
|
|
3. Social Institutions: Continuity and Change
|
12
|
6
|
|
4. The Market as a Social Institution
|
10
|
6
|
|
5. Pattern of Social Inequality and Exclusion
|
18
|
6
|
|
6. The Challenges of Cultural Diversity
|
22
|
8
|
|
7. Suggestions for Project Work
|
10
|
Non- evaluative
|
|
|
Total
|
32
|
B
|
Change and Development in Indian Society
|
|
|
|
8. Structural Change
|
8
|
6
|
|
9. Cultural Change
|
12
|
6
|
|
10. The Story of Indian Democracy
|
16
|
6
|
|
11. Change and Development in Rural Society
|
10
|
6
|
|
12. Change and Development in Industrial
Society
|
12
|
6
|
|
13. Globalization and Social Change
|
10
|
6
|
|
14. Mass Media and Communications
|
12
|
6
|
|
15. Social Movements
|
18
|
6
|
|
|
Total
|
48
|
Total
|
180
|
80
Course Content:
|
A.
|
Indian Society
|
32 Marks
|
Unit 1
|
Introducing Indian Society
|
0 Periods
|
Unit 2
|
The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society
• Theories and concepts in demography
|
10 Periods
|
|
• Rural-Urban Linkages and Divisions
• Population Policy in India
|
|
Unit 3
|
Social Institutions: Continuity and Change
• Caste and the Caste System
• Tribal Communities
• Family and Kinship
|
12 Periods
|
Unit 4
|
The Market as a Social Institution
• Sociological perspectives on markets and the economy
• Understanding Capitalism as a social system
• Globalization - Interlinking of Local, Regional, National and International Markets
|
10 Periods
|
Unit 5
|
Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion
• Social Inequality and Social Exclusion
• Systems justifying and perpetuating Inequality - Caste, Tribe, the Other Backward Classes
• Adivasi Struggles
• The Struggle for Women’s Equality and Rights
• The struggles of the Differently Abled
|
18 Periods
|
Unit 6
|
The Challenges of Cultural Diversity
• Cultural communities and the nation state
• Regionalism in the Indian context
• The Nation state and religion related issues and identities
• Communalism, secularism and the nation state
• State and Civil Society
|
22 Periods
|
Unit 7
|
Suggestions for Project Work
|
10 Periods
|
B.
|
CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA
|
48 Marks
|
Unit 8
|
Structural Change
• Understanding Colonialism, Industrialization, Urbanization
|
8 Periods
|
Unit 9
|
Cultural Change
• Social Reform Movements
• Different Kinds of Social Change: Sanskritisation, Westernization, Modernization, Secularization
|
12 Periods
|
|
|
|
Unit 10
|
The Story of Indian Democracy
• The Constitution as an instrument of Social Change
• Panchayati Raj and the Challenges of Social
Transformation
• Political Parties, Pressure Groups and Democratic
Politics
|
16 Periods
|
Unit 11
|
Change and Development in Rural Society
• Agrarian Structure : Caste & class in Rural India
• Land Reforms, Green Revolution and Emerging
Agrarian society
• Green revolution and its social consequences
• Transformation in Rural Society
• Circulation of labour
• Globalization, Liberalization and Rural Society
|
10 Periods
|
Unit 12
|
Change and Development in Industrial Society
• From Planned Industrialization to Liberalization
• How people find Jobs
• Work Processes: How work is carried out, working conditions, home based work, Strikes and Unions
|
12 Periods
|
Unit 13
|
Globalization and Social Change
• Understanding globalization
• Dimensions of Globalization: Economic, Political
Cultural
|
10 Periods
|
Unit 14
|
Mass Media and Communication
• Types of Mass Media: Radio, Television and Print
Media
• Changing Nature of Mass Media
• Globalisation and the media
|
12 Periods
|
Unit 15
|
Social Movements
• Concept of Social Movements
• Theories and Classification of Social Movements
• Environmental Movements
• Class-Based Movements: Workers, Peasants
|
18 Periods
• Caste-Based Movements: Dalit Movement, Backward Class Castes, Trends in Upper Caste Responses
• The Tribal Movements
• Women’s Movements in Independent India
|
Project Work Periods: 40
|
Max. Marks: 20, Time allotted: 3 hours
|
C. Project undertaken during the academic year at school level
1. Introduction -2 Marks
2. Statement of Purpose – 2 Marks
3. Research Question – 2 Marks
4. Methodology – 3 Marks
5. Data Analysis – 4 Marks
6. Conclusion – 2 Marks
|
15 Marks
|
D. Viva – based on the project work
|
05 Marks
Prescribed Books:
Indian Society, Class XII, Published by NCERT
Social Change and Development in India, Class XII, published by NCERT
Download CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2021-22