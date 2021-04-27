CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: Apr 27, 2021 18:36 IST
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2021-22

One Theory Paper: Time: 3 Hours, Max. Marks: 80

Units

 

No. of periods

Marks

A

Indian Society

 

 

 

1. Introducing Indian Society

0

Non- evaluative

 

2. The Demographic Structure of Indian Society

10

6

 

3. Social Institutions: Continuity and Change

12

6

 

4. The Market as a Social Institution

10

6

 

5.  Pattern of Social Inequality and Exclusion

18

6

 

6. The Challenges of Cultural Diversity

22

8

 

7. Suggestions for Project Work

10

Non- evaluative

 

 

Total

32

B

Change and Development in Indian Society

 

 

 

8. Structural Change

8

6

 

9. Cultural Change

12

6

 

10. The Story of Indian Democracy

16

6

 

11. Change and Development in Rural Society

10

6

 

12. Change and Development in Industrial

Society

12

6

 

13. Globalization and Social Change

10

6

 

14. Mass Media and Communications

12

6

 

15. Social Movements

18

6

 

 

Total

48

Total

180

80

 Course Content: 

A.

Indian Society

32 Marks

Unit 1

Introducing Indian Society

 

  • Colonialism, Nationalism, Class and Community(Non- evaluative)

0 Periods

Unit 2

The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society

 

•   Theories and concepts in demography

10 Periods

 

 

•   Rural-Urban Linkages and Divisions

•   Population Policy in India

 

Unit 3

Social Institutions: Continuity and Change

 

•   Caste and the Caste System

•   Tribal Communities

•   Family and Kinship

12 Periods

Unit 4

The Market as a Social Institution

 

•   Sociological perspectives on markets and the economy

•   Understanding Capitalism as a social system

    Globalization - Interlinking of Local, Regional, National and International Markets

10 Periods

Unit 5

Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion

 

•   Social Inequality and Social Exclusion

    Systems justifying and perpetuating Inequality - Caste, Tribe, the Other Backward Classes

•   Adivasi Struggles

•   The Struggle for Women’s Equality and Rights

•   The struggles of the Differently Abled

18 Periods

Unit 6

The Challenges of Cultural Diversity

 

•   Cultural communities and the nation state

•   Regionalism in the Indian context

    The Nation state and religion related issues and identities

•   Communalism, secularism and the nation state

•   State and Civil Society

22 Periods

Unit 7

Suggestions for Project Work

10 Periods

B.

CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA

48 Marks

Unit 8

Structural Change 

• Understanding Colonialism, Industrialization, Urbanization

8 Periods

Unit 9

Cultural Change

 

•   Social Reform Movements

•   Different   Kinds   of   Social   Change:   Sanskritisation, Westernization, Modernization, Secularization

12 Periods

 

 

 

 

  

 

Unit 10

The Story of Indian Democracy

 

•   The Constitution as an instrument of Social Change

•   Panchayati   Raj   and   the   Challenges   of   Social

Transformation

•   Political Parties, Pressure Groups and Democratic

Politics

16 Periods

Unit 11

Change and Development in Rural Society 

•   Agrarian Structure : Caste & class in Rural India

•   Land   Reforms,   Green   Revolution   and   Emerging

Agrarian society

•   Green revolution and its social consequences

•   Transformation in Rural Society

•   Circulation of labour

•   Globalization, Liberalization and Rural Society

10 Periods

Unit 12

Change and Development in Industrial Society 

• From Planned Industrialization to Liberalization

• How people find Jobs

• Work Processes: How work is carried out, working conditions, home based work, Strikes and Unions

12 Periods

Unit 13

Globalization and Social Change 

•   Understanding globalization

•   Dimensions   of    Globalization:    Economic,   Political

Cultural

10 Periods

Unit 14

Mass Media and Communication

• Types of Mass Media: Radio, Television and Print

Media

• Changing Nature of Mass Media

• Globalisation and the media

12 Periods

Unit 15

Social Movements

• Concept of Social Movements

• Theories and Classification of Social Movements

• Environmental Movements

• Class-Based Movements: Workers, Peasants

18 Periods

• Caste-Based Movements: Dalit Movement, Backward Class Castes, Trends in Upper Caste Responses

• The Tribal Movements

• Women’s Movements in Independent India 

Project Work Periods: 40

Max. Marks: 20, Time allotted: 3 hours

C.  Project undertaken during the academic year at school level

1.  Introduction -2 Marks

2.  Statement of Purpose – 2 Marks

3.  Research Question – 2 Marks

4.  Methodology – 3 Marks

5.  Data Analysis – 4 Marks

6.  Conclusion – 2 Marks

15 Marks

D. Viva – based on the project work

05 Marks

Prescribed Books:

Indian Society, Class XII, Published by NCERT

Social Change and Development in India, Class XII, published by NCERT

