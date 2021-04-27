CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

• Rural-Urban Linkages and Divisions • Population Policy in India

Unit 3 Social Institutions: Continuity and Change • Caste and the Caste System • Tribal Communities • Family and Kinship 12 Periods

Unit 4 The Market as a Social Institution • Sociological perspectives on markets and the economy • Understanding Capitalism as a social system • Globalization - Interlinking of Local, Regional, National and International Markets 10 Periods

Unit 5 Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion • Social Inequality and Social Exclusion • Systems justifying and perpetuating Inequality - Caste, Tribe, the Other Backward Classes • Adivasi Struggles • The Struggle for Women’s Equality and Rights • The struggles of the Differently Abled 18 Periods

Unit 6 The Challenges of Cultural Diversity • Cultural communities and the nation state • Regionalism in the Indian context • The Nation state and religion related issues and identities • Communalism, secularism and the nation state • State and Civil Society 22 Periods

Unit 7 Suggestions for Project Work 10 Periods

B. CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA 48 Marks

Unit 8 Structural Change • Understanding Colonialism, Industrialization, Urbanization 8 Periods