CBSE Class 9 Science Annual Exam 2021-22: Check Important Short Answer Questions for All Term 2 Chapters (PDF)

Get here important short answer type questions for CBSE Class 9 Science Term 2 Exam 2022. Check these questions to practice 2 marks and 3 marks important questions for the Science exam.

CBSE Class 9 Science Term 2 Exam 2022 will have descriptive type questions from all the chapters prescribed in the CBSE Class 9 Science Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22. We have provided below Important Short Answer Type Questions (SAQ) for practice of important concepts and prepare effectively for the upcoming CBSE Class 9 Science Term 2 Exam 2022. The chapter-wise questions have been prepared by the experienced teachers. So, check these important questions to enhance your preparedness for the exam and score high marks. Get free PDF download of the chapter-wise questions below.

Check Important Short Answer Type Questions for CBSE Class 9 Science Term 2 below:

Chapter 3 - Atoms and Molecules

1.Write the chemical formulae of-

(a) Calcium chloride

(b) Magnesium bicarbonate

(c) Aluminum sulphate

(d) Sodium carbonate

(e) Lead Nitrate

(f) Calcium Phosphate

(g) Iron (II) sulphide

(h) Mercury (I) chloride.

2.Write the molecular formulae of all the compounds that can be formed by the combination of following ions.

Cu2+, Na+, Fe3+, CI-, SO 4 2-, PO3+

3.Write the cations (positively charged ions) and anions (negatively charged ions)

Present (If any) in the following compounds.

(a) NaCl

(c) NH 4 NO 3

(b) H 2

(d) Ca(HCO 3 ) 2

4.Give the formulae of the compounds formed from the following sets of elements

(a) Calcium and fluorine

(b) Nitrogen and Hydrogen

(c) Nitrogen and Oxygen

(d) Sulphur and Oxygen

(e) Carbon and Oxygen

(f) Carbon and Chlorine

5.Classify each of the following on the basis of their atomicity.

(a) F 2

(b) NO 2

(c) CH 4

(d) P 4

(e) H 2 O 2

(f) P 4 O 10

(g) O 3

(h) HCI

(i) He

(j) Ag

6.Calculate the number of moles of magnesium present in a magnesium ribbon weighing 12 gm. Molar atomic mass of Magnesium is 24 gm/mol.

7.Write postulates of Daltion's atomic theory (at least three).

8.What is the difference between the molecules of an element and the molecule of a compound? Give one example of each.

9.What is the difference between 2H and H 2 ? (at least two differences)

10.(a) What would be gram atomic mass of 5 moles of chlorine?

(b) Calculate the gram atomic mass of one atom of oxygen.

(gm at. mass of oxygen = 16 gm.)

Download questions for all chapters from the following links:

