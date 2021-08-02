CBSE Releases Class 9th Science Revised Syllabus for 2021-2022 Session: Download Term-Wise Curriculum Here!

CBSE Class 9th Science Term 1 Syllabus for the academic session 2021-2022 is available here. This revised syllabus includes course content, unit-wise weightage, internal assessment criteria and other important details for Class 9 Science Term 1 Exam.

CBSE Class 9th Syllabus has been revised according to the new assessment scheme announced by the board for the current academic session 2021-2022. The revised CBSE syllabus includes a term-wise curriculum. With this article, you may download the CBSE Class 9th Science Syllabus 2021-2022 for the first term. This syllabus includes names and weightage of units for the term 1 exam along with details of topics to be covered, criteria of internal assessment and practical work to be done in the first term.

CBSE Class 9 Science (Subject Code - 086) Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1)

General Instructions:

1. The total Theory Examinations (Term I+II) will be of 80 marks and 20 marks weightage shall be for Internal Assessment (Term I+II).

2. Internal Assessment - Maximum Marks 10 for each Term:

a. There will be Periodic Assessment that would include:

• Three periodic tests will be conducted by the school in the entire session. The average of the two periodic tests/marks of the best periodic test conducted in the Term is to be taken into consideration.

• Diverse methods of assessment as per the need of the class dynamics and curriculum transaction. These may include - short tests, oral test, quiz, concept maps, projects, posters, presentations, enquiry based scientific investigations, etc.

b. Subject Enrichment in the form of Practical/Laboratory work should be done throughout the year and the student should maintain record of the same. Practical Assessment should be continuous. All practicals listed in the syllabus must be completed.

c. Portfolio to be prepared by the student- This would include classwork and other sample of student work.

COURSE STRUCTURE

CLASS IX

Evaluation Scheme THEORY Units Term-I Marks I Matter-Its Nature and Behaviour: Chapter - 2 09 II Organization in the Living World: Chapter - 5 and 6 18 III Motion, Force and Work: Chapter - 8 and 9 13 Total 40 Internal Assessment 10 Total 50

TERM – I

Theme: Materials

Unit I: Matter- It’s Nature and Behaviour

Chapter – 2 Is matter around us Pure

Nature of matter: Elements, compounds and mixtures. Heterogeneous and homogenous mixtures, colloids and suspensions.

Theme: The World of the Living

Unit II: Organization in the Living World

Chapter – 5 The Fundamental Unit of Life

Cell - Basic Unit of life: Cell as a basic unit of life; prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells, multicellular organisms; cell membrane and cell wall, cell organelles and cell inclusions; chloroplast, mitochondria, vacuoles, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus; nucleus, chromosomes - basic structure, number.

Chapter – 6 Tissues

Tissues, Organs, Organ System, Organism: Structure and functions of animal and plant tissues (only four types of tissues in animals; Meristematic and Permanent tissues in plants).

Theme: Moving Things, People and Ideas

Unit III: Motion, Force and Work

Chapter – 8 Motion

Motion: Distance and displacement, velocity; uniform and non-uniform motion along a straight line; acceleration, distance-time and velocity-time graphs for uniform motion and uniformly accelerated motion, derivation of equations of motion by graphical method; elementary idea of uniform circular motion.

Chapter – 9 Force and Laws of Motion Force and Newton’s laws: Force and Motion, Newton’s Laws of Motion, Action and Reaction forces, Inertia of a body, Inertia and mass, Momentum, Force and Acceleration. Elementary idea of conservation of Momentum.

PRACTICALS

Practicals should be conducted alongside the concepts taught in theory classes.

TERM-I

LIST OF EXPERIMENTS

1.Preparation of:

a) a true solution of common salt, sugar and alum

b) a suspension of soil, chalk powder and fine sand in water

c) a colloidal solution of starch in water and egg albumin/milk in water and distinguish between these on the basis of

• transparency

• filtration criterion

• stability Unit-I: (Chapter -2)

2.Preparation of

a) A mixture

b) A compound

using iron filings and sulphur powder and distinguishing between these on the basis of:

i. appearance, i.e., homogeneity and heterogeneity

ii. behaviour towards a magnet Page 5 of 10

iii. behaviour towards carbon disulphide as a solvent

iv. effect of heat Unit-I:(Chapter-2)

3.Perform the following reactions and classify them as physical or chemical changes

a) Iron with copper sulphate solution in water

b) Burning of magnesium ribbon in air

c) Zinc with dilute sulphuric acid

d) Heating of copper sulphate crystals e) Sodium sulphate with barium chloride in the form of their solutions in water.

Unit-I:(Chapter-2)

4.Preparation of stained temporary mounts of (a) onion peel, (b) human cheek cells & to record observations and draw their labeled diagrams. Unit-II:(Chapter-5)

5.Identification of Parenchyma, Collenchyma and Sclerenchyma tissues in plants, striped, smooth and cardiac muscle fibers and nerve cells in animals, from prepared slides. Draw their labeled diagrams. Unit-II:(Chapter-6)

PRESCRIBED BOOKS:

• Science-Textbook for class IX-NCERT Publication

• Assessment of Practical Skills in Science-Class IX - CBSE Publication

• Laboratory Manual-Science-Class IX, NCERT Publication

• Exemplar Problems Class IX – NCERT Publication

Old syllabus of class 9 Science is also provided in the following link that can be referred to for having an idea about the changes made to the syllabus and know how all chapters and topics have been divided between the two terms - Term 1 and Term 2.