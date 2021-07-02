Financial Literacy Curriculum By CBSE & NPCI: Download Workbook of Class 6 & Check Complete Details

CBSE: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) & the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have partnered to introduce a financial literacy curriculum for school students. Initially, the financial literacy curriculum will be launched for Class 6 students. As per this initiative, basic concepts related to banking, debit card, credit card & digital payment will be taught to school students at a very early age.

Download Financial Literacy Workbook (PDF) For Class 6 By CBSE & NPCI

According to a press released by NPCI, the textbook covers important topics related to financial awareness: starting from teamwork & basic financial concepts to Banking, Security, and modes of Digital Payments such as UPI, Wallets, Cards, and more. The textbook also entails the origin of banking, the transition from coins to paper money, types of banks & important operations and services carried out by them. It also explains the significant role of the Reserve Bank of India & the Government of India in providing an impetus to the Digital Payments movement.

The eBook can be accessible online from the official website of CBSE. It also contains activities, attractive illustrations, and practice exercises. NPCI has also been working for course content development with CBSE for classes 7th and 8th.

