CBSE Question Bank with Competency-Based Questions for 10th and 12th Class Students - New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22

After the cancellation of 2021 Board Examinations by CBSE & CISCE and other State Boards, the focus has now shifted towards Board Exams 2022.

After the cancellation of 2021 Board Examinations by CBSE & CISCE and other State Boards, the focus has now shifted towards Board Exams 2022. Updated study material based on the new CBSE syllabus 2021-22 is now available in the market. To Make Learning Simple, Oswaal Books has launched a new CBSE Question Bank for classes 10th & 12th 2021-22 (for 2022 Exams).

This CBSE Question Bank 2021 -22 for Class 10 & 12 is designed by professionals and subject matter experts at Oswaal Books and is strictly based on the CBSE curriculum released on 31st March 2021.

To ensure ease of access, the Question Bank is available in both e-book and print formats, which will expand students' knowledge and challenge their abilities. Besides including the latest Solved Papers with Handwritten Toppers’ Answer Sheets and Chapter-wise Self-Assessment Tests, this Question Bank contains Competency-Based Questions that can help students to sharpen their cognitive learning abilities.

5 Features that Make Oswaal Books CBSE Question Bank ideal for 2022 Board Exams

1. Solved Papers with Handwritten Topper’s Answer Sheets

What you study is important but how you answer questions is also of great significance and can make a big difference to your result. Referring to Solved Papers and Topper’s Answer Sheets will help the students familiarise themselves with the right way of answering questions and developing proper paper presentation skills.

2. Competency Based Questions

This book includes Visual Case-Based questions, which are aligned to CBSE's guidance focusing on Competency-Based learning. This helps students to acquire the necessary information and skills in the application of ideas learned, as well as the reinforcement of competencies.

As per the guidelines of CBSE, Competency-Based Questions include-

a. Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), Case-Based Questions and Source-Based integrated questions.

b. As stated in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the old rote-learning approach will be replaced with a Competency-Based Framework.

Here’s the recommended link for CBSE Question Banks 2021 -22 for Class 10: https://bit.ly/3v4LU2Y& Class 12: https://bit.ly/2RLRpGg

3. Innovative Study Tools

These CBSE Question Bank 2021-22 for Class 10 & 12 is full of innovative learning tools, like student-centric Mnemonics, how is it done on the Greenboard, Know the Formulae, and Mind Maps focusing on the details and in-depth aspects of every concept. Every chapter includes a one-of-a-kind "Oswaal Learning Tool," like a QR code that brings the reader straight to the concept video, to help them sharpen their concepts.

4. Edge-to-Edge Preparation Aids

The book is a crucial aid that is inclined towards meticulous learning, from Revision Notes; to help in summarising all topics, Commonly Made Errors; to identify and rectify errors, and Answering Tips; to offer an overview of how to approach each question.

5. Self-Assessment

This CBSE Question Bank 2021 -22 for Class 10 & 12 is equipped with unit-by-unit Self-Assessment Tests to help the students in, self-evaluation, practising, identifying errors and rectifying them as well. It includes important exam questions which are most likely to appear in the examination.

Why should you choose this CBSE Question Bank for the 2022 examinations?

You should get this study resource to-

1. Indulge in extensive practice with the Latest Typologies of Questions

2. For longer retention with Mnemonics

3. Blended learning with Concept Videos

4. Experience innovative Cognitive Learning Tools

5. Accomplish excellent marks with student-friendly, yet highly exam-oriented content

6. Invest in a thorough, all-encompassing, one-stop resource for test preparation

When it comes to board exam preparation, time is of the utmost importance. Oswaal CBSE Question Banks 2021 -22 for Class 10 & 12, which is available well ahead of schedule, will assist students in getting ample practice and honing their exam preparation procedure, allowing them to move ahead of their friends.

Besides that, the number of features, evaluations, and concept videos offered with this book, in both paperback and e-book version, is extensive, making it a highly useful buy. Students should take advantage of the benefits of this book as soon as possible and utilise it throughout the Academic Year to improve their exam preparation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by Oswaal Books. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.