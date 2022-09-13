CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23: When Will CBSE Release Class 10 And 12 Boards Sample Papers? Check Updates Here

CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23: CBSE is expected to release the official sample papers for CBSE 10 and 12 soon in online mode. Once released, students can download the CBSE class 10th and 12th sample papers at cbseacademic.nic.in. Know other details here

CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE sample papers 2022-23 for classes 10th and 12th soon. It will be available in the form pdf in online mode based on the syllabus. Students will be able to download CBSE sample papers 2022-23 from the official website -cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE has not announced any date for the release of the CBSE sample papers. As per the schedule released by the board, CBSE 10th and 12th board exams 2023 will be held in February. Along with this, the CBSE exam pattern for the same has also been released. The CBSE sample papers will have questions based on the exam pattern.

Delay in Release of CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23

Going as per past trends, CBSE generally releases the sample papers for classes 10th and 12th board exams by this time. However, this year CBSE sample papers are not yet released. Many schools have also started or are soon going to conduct the mid-terms or the half-yearly exam. In these exams, the CBSE sample papers are used for the setting of question papers.

Going as per media reports, it is expected that CBSE 10th 12th sample papers will be released by September 2022. However, CBSE has not yet released any date. Once released, CBSE 10th 12th sample papers can be downloaded from the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Sample Papers Likely To Have Competency-Based Questions

With changes in CBSE class 10th and 12th, the sample papers is expected to have competency-based questions as well. As per the announced assessment policy of CBSE board exams 2022-23, there will be at least 40% competency-based questions in classes 9th and 10th. CBSE will release the board exam sample papers on their academic website, and then students as well as teachers will get to know about the latest paper pattern.

Major Changes in CBSE Board Exam 2023

This Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting a single board exam for CBSE Classes 10th and 12th 2022. Apart from this, CBSE has made some changes in the evaluation scheme including marks weightage and alternation in weightage to be given to different types of questions. Along with conducting only 1 board exam, CBSE has also reduced the 30% syllabus for class 9th to 12th students for the 2023 session.