Released - CBSE Score Card 2020 OUT @cbse.nic.in for JHT, Accountant and Other Posts, Check Direct Link Here

CBSE Score Card 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the scorecard for Junior Hindi Translator, Accountant and Junior Accountant on its official website. Candidates appeared in the CBSE Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 01/2019 can check the scorecard on the official website of CBSE.

Central Board of Secondary Education had declared the results on its website on 28 September 2020 for the exam conducted on 29 January 2020. Now, the candidates can check their scorecard on the official website by entering their credentials.

How to Download CBSE Score Card 2020 JHT, Accountant and Junior Accountant Posts?

Visit the official website of CBSE.i.e. cbse.nic.in.

Click on CBSE Score Card 2020 for Various Posts flashing on the homepage.

Enter User Name, Password and click on the submit button.

The CBSE Score Card 2020 will be displayed.

The candidates can download and save the scorecard for future reference.

CBSE Score Card 2020 for Various Posts

CBSE Result 2020 for Various Posts

This recruitment exam is being to recruit 349 vacancies of Junior Assistant, Sr. Assistant & Various Other Posts. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test and Skill Test (wherever applicable). Candidates can check their marks by clicking on the above link.

Qualified candidates will be required to appear for Document Verification which is scheduled to be held on 21 October 2020 between 10 AM to 12 Noon for Junior Hindi Translator, 12 Noon to 1:30 PM for Accountant and from 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM for the post of Accountant.

The candidates will be able to download the attestation form through the official website. The candidates will have to bring all documents self-attested copies and originals along with the triplicate copies of attestation form on the day of verification. All candidates are advised to stay tuned with the official website for latest updates.

