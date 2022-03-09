CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 To Release Soon! Websites To Check Class 10, 12 Score Cards & Process Here

CBSE Board would soon be releasing CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 on its official website cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. There are other alternatives to check the Term 1 Results as well. Check below.

CBSE Term 1 Results are expected to be released soon. Various media houses are reporting that the results are expected within a day or two. The CBSE Class 10 Results are expected later but the Class 12 Term 1 Results are expected either today or tomorrow.

The candidates can check the following websites and the process for checking the results has also been listed below.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Updates

The CBSE Board can release the results for class 12 today as reported by many media houses. CBSE however has not said anything or has not released any notice regarding it. As per the Board Official, the results preparation process is almost complete and it would be announced anytime now.

CBSE Term 1 exams were taken by more than 36 lakh students combining both classes 10 and 12. The exams were conducted in November-December 2021.

CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22: Websites To Check

CBSE Class 10 students and CBSE Class 12 students as well can download the results once available from the official websites, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

The results can also be checked on the Digilocker application and the website digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE students can also check and download their results on UMANG mobile application apart from the above-mentioned websites. The UMANG app can be downloaded through the Google Play app.

CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22: How To Check Class 10, 12 Scorecards?

The candidates must follow this easy process to download their CBSE Term 1 Score Card

Students can visit the CBSE result website at cbseresults.nic.in After reaching the homepage click on the CBSE Term 1 Results link Students must enter their credentials and submit The results will be displayed on the screen Students can then check the result and download it for future reference.

CBSE Term 1 Results are being waited for by the students since January end of this year. Also, the students of classes 10 and 12 are expecting their Term 2 Date Sheet to be released soon after their Term 1 Results. With Term 1 Results being out / declared this week, the students must keep their fingers crossed about the Term 2 Date sheet releasing by next week. Nothing has however been notified by the CBSE Board yet.

