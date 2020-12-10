CCI Recruitment 2021 for 100 Apprentice Posts, Download Notification/Application @cciltd.in

CCI Recruitment 2020: Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Apprentice for trade apprenticeship training under Apprentices Act- 1961 read in conjunction with Apprenticeship Rules 1992 on its official website - cciltd.in. Ex-ITI [NCVT] candidates can apply for CCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format on or before 20 January 2021.
Important Date
Closing Date for Application - 20 January 2021
Cement Corporation of India (CCI) Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 100
- Fitter - 25 Posts
- Electrician - 20 Posts
- Welder [Gas & Electric] - 10 Posts
- Turner/Machinist - 15 Posts
- Instrument Mechanic - 10 Posts
- Mech. Diesel/Mech. MV - 10 Posts
- Carpenter - 2 Posts
- Plumber - 2 Posts
- Data Entry Operator (DEO) - 6 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for CCI Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:
Matric/Std. X with a minimum of 50 % [aggregate] marks for UR/OBC [NCL]/EWS candidates and 45 % [aggregate] marks for SC/ST candidates & ITI Examination in relevant Trade with aggregate of 60% marks qualified from NCVT [National Council for Vocational Training].
Age Limit:
18 to 25 Years
Selection Process for CCI Apprentice Posts
Selection of the candidates will be on merit basis i.e. on the basis of marks obtained in Matric & ITI marks
How to Apply for CCI Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested and eligible persons can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send it with all required documents through SPEED POST ONLY to "The General Manager, Tandur Cement Factory, Karankote Village, Tandur Mandal, Vikarabad District, Telangana – 501158" on or before 20 January 2021.
CCI Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF
|General Knowledge for Exams
|Current Affairs for Exams
|Latest Job Notifications