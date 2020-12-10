CCI Recruitment 2021 for 100 Apprentice Posts, Download Notification/Application @cciltd.in

Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) is looking for Ex-ITI [NCVT] candidates for Apprentice for trade apprenticeship training under Apprentices Act- 1961 read in conjunction with Apprenticeship Rules 1992. Check Details Here

Dec 10, 2020 16:49 IST
CCI Recruitment 2021

CCI Recruitment 2020: Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Apprentice for trade apprenticeship training under Apprentices Act- 1961 read in conjunction with Apprenticeship Rules 1992 on its official website - cciltd.in. Ex-ITI [NCVT] candidates can apply for CCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format on or before 20 January 2021.

Important Date

Closing Date for Application - 20 January 2021

Cement Corporation of India (CCI) Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 100

  • Fitter -  25 Posts
  • Electrician - 20 Posts
  • Welder [Gas & Electric] - 10 Posts
  • Turner/Machinist - 15 Posts
  • Instrument Mechanic - 10 Posts
  • Mech. Diesel/Mech. MV - 10 Posts
  • Carpenter - 2 Posts
  • Plumber - 2 Posts
  • Data Entry Operator (DEO) - 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for CCI Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Matric/Std. X with a minimum of 50 % [aggregate] marks for UR/OBC [NCL]/EWS candidates and 45 % [aggregate] marks for SC/ST candidates & ITI Examination in relevant Trade with aggregate of 60% marks qualified from NCVT [National Council for Vocational Training].

 Age Limit:

18 to 25 Years

Selection Process for CCI Apprentice Posts

Selection of the candidates will be on merit basis i.e. on the basis of marks obtained in Matric & ITI marks

How to Apply for CCI Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible persons can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send it with all required documents through SPEED POST ONLY to "The General Manager, Tandur Cement Factory, Karankote Village, Tandur Mandal, Vikarabad District, Telangana – 501158" on or before 20 January 2021.

CCI Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF

