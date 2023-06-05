C-DAC Recruitment 2023 For 360 Project Engineer and & Posts@careers.cdac.in: Check Eligibility & Application Process 

C-DAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Notification: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India has released notification for the 360 posts of Project Manager/Program Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner/Project Officer (HRD/Senior Project Engineer / Project Lead / Module Lead and others.
Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply online for these posts on or before June 20, 2023.
To apply for these posts, candidates should have requisite educational qualification including BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Notification Details C-DAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 :
Advt. No.: CORP/JIT/03/2023
Important Date C-DAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Commencement of on-line Registration of application: June 1, 2023
Last date for on-line registration of application: June 20, 2023
Interview date: Will be communicated by email only in due course of time
Vacancy Details C-DAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Centre Head of CEIT-01
Project Associate-40
Project Engineer-200
Project Manager/ Program Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner-25
Project Officer (Finance)-1
Project Officer (HRD)-01
Project Support Staff-3
Senior Project Engineer / Project Lead / Module Lead-80
Technical Advisor (Equivalent to level of Project Manager)-3
Trainer (Equivalent to level of Project Engineer)-6
Eligibility Criteria C-DAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Project Engineer:
1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA, OR
2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA, OR
3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree, OR
4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline
Senior Project Engineer / Project Lead / Module Lead:
1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA, OR
2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA, OR
3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree, OR
4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
C-DAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply C-DAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Notification:
To apply for these posts, candidates should have a valid email id and mobile no. which should remain valid & active till the completion of selection process. You can apply for these posts after following the steps given below.
- Log in with mobile no. and then fill in the OTP received on the said mobile no.
- Click on the ‘Apply’ button provided against each position for which you wish to apply.
- On filling the correct OTP, you will be directed to fill in the application form.
- You are advised to scan your photograph in .jpg format (not more than 400 KB) and upload the same.
- You will get a unique application number generated by the system.
- Please note this application number for future reference and use.
- Candidates can take a print of the application form and keep it with them for their own records.