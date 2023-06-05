C-DAC Recruitment 2023 For 360 Project Engineer and & Posts@careers.cdac.in: Check Eligibility & Application Process 

C-DAC has invited online applications for the 360 Project Engineer & Other Posts official website. Check C-DAC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

C-DAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Notification: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India has released notification for the 360 posts of Project Manager/Program Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner/Project Officer (HRD/Senior Project Engineer / Project Lead / Module Lead and others.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply online for these posts on or before June 20, 2023.

To apply for these posts, candidates should have requisite educational qualification including BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details C-DAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 :

Advt. No.: CORP/JIT/03/2023

Important Date C-DAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Commencement of on-line Registration of application: June 1, 2023

Last date for on-line registration of application: June 20, 2023

Interview date: Will be communicated by email only in due course of time

Vacancy Details C-DAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Centre Head of CEIT-01

Project Associate-40

Project Engineer-200

Project Manager/ Program Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner-25

Project Officer (Finance)-1

Project Officer (HRD)-01

Project Support Staff-3

Senior Project Engineer / Project Lead / Module Lead-80

Technical Advisor (Equivalent to level of Project Manager)-3

Trainer (Equivalent to level of Project Engineer)-6

Eligibility Criteria C-DAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Engineer:

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA, OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA, OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree, OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Senior Project Engineer / Project Lead / Module Lead:

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA, OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA, OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree, OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

C-DAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply C-DAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Notification:

To apply for these posts, candidates should have a valid email id and mobile no. which should remain valid & active till the completion of selection process. You can apply for these posts after following the steps given below.