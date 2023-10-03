CDAC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 277 Project Engineer & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

CDAC Recruitment 2023: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has notified the 277 Project Engineer & Other Posts in the Employment News 30 Sept-06 October 2023. Check notification pdf, eligibility and others.

CDAC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) a Scientific Society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India has invited online applications for 277 different posts on its official website.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for various posts including Project Assistant, Project Associate / Jr. Field Application Engineer, Project Engineer / Field Application Engineer, Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Manager and others. These positions are available for various locations of the institute across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before October 20, 2023 through the official website.

CDAC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: Sep 30, 2023

Closing date of application: Oct 20, 2023

Interview date: Will be communicated by email only

CDAC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Project Assistant-35

Project Associate / Jr. Field Application Engineer-4

Project Engineer / Field Application Engineer-150

Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Manager-25

Project Officer (Outreach & Placement)-1

Project Support Staff (Hindi Section)-1

Project Support Staff (HRD)-3

Project Technician-8

Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Officer- 50

CDAC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization C-DAC Post Name Programme Manager & Others Vacancies 277 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application Sep 30, 2023 Last Date for Online Application Oct 20, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website https://careers.cdac.in

CDAC Educational Qualification 2023

Project Assistant-Diploma in Engineering in relevant discipline.

Project Engineer / Field Application Engineer-

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Candidates should have Graduated in any discipline.

Project Officer (Outreach & Placement)-Two years full time MBA / Post-Graduation in Business Management / Business Administration / Marketing / IT or equivalent relevant professional qualification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



CDAC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Project Assistant-35 years

Project Associate / Jr. Field Application Engineer-30 years

Project Engineer / Field Application Engineer-35 years

Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Manager-50 years

Project Officer (Outreach & Placement)-50 years

Project Support Staff (Hindi Section)-35 years

Project Support Staff (HRD)-35 years

Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Officer-40 years



CDAC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply CDAC Recruitment 2023?

To apply for these posts, you will have to follow the guidelines given below.