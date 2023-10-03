CDAC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 277 Project Engineer & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

CDAC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) a Scientific Society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India has invited online applications for 277 different posts on its official website.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for various posts including Project Assistant, Project Associate / Jr. Field Application Engineer, Project Engineer / Field Application Engineer, Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Manager and others. These positions are available for various locations of the institute across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before October 20, 2023 through the official website.
CDAC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: Sep 30, 2023
- Closing date of application: Oct 20, 2023
- Interview date: Will be communicated by email only
CDAC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Project Assistant-35
- Project Associate / Jr. Field Application Engineer-4
- Project Engineer / Field Application Engineer-150
- Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Manager-25
- Project Officer (Outreach & Placement)-1
- Project Support Staff (Hindi Section)-1
- Project Support Staff (HRD)-3
- Project Technician-8
- Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Officer- 50
CDAC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|C-DAC
|Post Name
|Programme Manager & Others
|Vacancies
|277
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Opening Date for Online Application
|Sep 30, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|Oct 20, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Official Website
|https://careers.cdac.in
CDAC Educational Qualification 2023
Project Assistant-Diploma in Engineering in relevant discipline.
Project Engineer / Field Application Engineer-
1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA OR
2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA OR
3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree OR
4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline
Candidates should have Graduated in any discipline.
Project Officer (Outreach & Placement)-Two years full time MBA / Post-Graduation in Business Management / Business Administration / Marketing / IT or equivalent relevant professional qualification.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
CDAC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
- Project Assistant-35 years
- Project Associate / Jr. Field Application Engineer-30 years
- Project Engineer / Field Application Engineer-35 years
- Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Manager-50 years
- Project Officer (Outreach & Placement)-50 years
- Project Support Staff (Hindi Section)-35 years
- Project Support Staff (HRD)-35 years
- Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Officer-40 years
CDAC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply CDAC Recruitment 2023?
To apply for these posts, you will have to follow the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://careers.cdac.in/
- Step 2: Click on the link CDAC Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- ep 3: Candidate should have a valid email id and mobile no. which should remain valid & active till the completion of selection process. Step 4: Candida
- tes can click on the ‘Apply’ button provided against each position for thehy wishes to apply.
- Step 5: The candidate needs to log in with mobile no. and then fill in the OTP received on the said mobile no.
- Step 6: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 7 Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.