Central Coalfields Ltd CCL Recruitment 2020: 1565 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @centralcoalfields.in

CCL Recruitment 2020: Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Apprentice on its website centralcoalfields.in. Online applications are invited for CCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through online mode i.e. apprenticeshipindia.org from 05 September to 05 October 2020.
More than 1500 vacancies are available under Central Coalfields Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2020 for various trades including Fitter, Welder, Electrician, Mechanic, COPA, Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance, Machinist, Turner, MLT and Secretariat Assistant.
The candidates can check more details on Central Coalfields Recruitment 2020 for 1565 Posts through the article below:
CCL Apprentice Recruitment Notification Download
CCL Apprentice Online Application Link
CCL Notification Details
Notification Number - CCL/Apprentice Trg/Notification/20-21
Important Dates
- Submission of Online application will commence - 05 September 2020
- Last date for Online application - 05 October 2020
Central Coalfields Limited CCL Vacancy Details
Apprentice – 1565 Posts
- Fitter- 425
- Welder- 80
- Electrician - 630
- Mechanic - 175
- COPA- 50
- Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance - 25
- Machinist - 50
- Turner - 50
- MLT - 30
- Secretariat Assistant - 50
CCL Apprentice Salary:
Rs. 7000 per month
Eligibility Criteria for CCL Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Fitter - 10th passed and ITI in Fitter Trade
- Welder - 10th passed and ITI in Welder Trade
- Electrician - 10th passed and ITI in Electrician Trade
- COPA- 10th passed and ITI in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant Trade
- Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance - 10th passed and ITI in IT/ITCTSM/ITES Trade
- Machinist - 10th passed and ITI in Machinist Trade
- Turner - 10th passed and ITI in Turner Trade
- MLT - 10th passed and ITI in Multi Lab Technician (Pathology/Radiology) Trade
- Secretariat Assistant - 10th passed and ITI in Secretariat Assistant Trade
Age Limit:
18 to 30 Years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for Central Coalfields Limited Apprentice Jobs 2020 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website - apprenticeshipindia.org from 05 September to 05 October 2020. For more information, check detailed notification link given above.