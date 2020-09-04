Central Coalfields Ltd CCL Recruitment 2020: 1565 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @centralcoalfields.in

CCL Recruitment 2020: Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Apprentice on its website centralcoalfields.in. Online applications are invited for CCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through online mode i.e. apprenticeshipindia.org from 05 September to 05 October 2020.

More than 1500 vacancies are available under Central Coalfields Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2020 for various trades including Fitter, Welder, Electrician, Mechanic, COPA, Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance, Machinist, Turner, MLT and Secretariat Assistant.

The candidates can check more details on Central Coalfields Recruitment 2020 for 1565 Posts through the article below:

CCL Apprentice Recruitment Notification Download

CCL Apprentice Online Application Link

Official website

CCL Notification Details

Notification Number - CCL/Apprentice Trg/Notification/20-21

Important Dates

Submission of Online application will commence - 05 September 2020

Last date for Online application - 05 October 2020

Central Coalfields Limited CCL Vacancy Details

Apprentice – 1565 Posts

Fitter- 425

Welder- 80

Electrician - 630

Mechanic - 175

COPA- 50

Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance - 25

Machinist - 50

Turner - 50

MLT - 30

Secretariat Assistant - 50

CCL Apprentice Salary:

Rs. 7000 per month

Eligibility Criteria for CCL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Fitter - 10th passed and ITI in Fitter Trade

Welder - 10th passed and ITI in Welder Trade

Electrician - 10th passed and ITI in Electrician Trade

COPA- 10th passed and ITI in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant Trade

Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance - 10th passed and ITI in IT/ITCTSM/ITES Trade

Machinist - 10th passed and ITI in Machinist Trade

Turner - 10th passed and ITI in Turner Trade

MLT - 10th passed and ITI in Multi Lab Technician (Pathology/Radiology) Trade

Secretariat Assistant - 10th passed and ITI in Secretariat Assistant Trade

Age Limit:

18 to 30 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Central Coalfields Limited Apprentice Jobs 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website - apprenticeshipindia.org from 05 September to 05 October 2020. For more information, check detailed notification link given above.