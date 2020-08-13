Study at Home
Central Railway Recruitment 2020 for 18 Doctor Posts: Download Notification @cr.indianrailways.gov.in, Apply till 30 Nov

Central Railway has published the recruitment notification for the post of Contract Medical Practitioner (CMP) Posts on full time contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post in the post in the prescribed format on or before 30 November 2020. Check Details Here

Aug 13, 2020 19:50 IST
Central Railway Recruitment 2020
Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Central Railway has published the recruitment notification for the post of Contract Medical Practitioner (CMP) Posts on full time contractual basis for a period of three months from the date of their joining or till 31 December 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 30 November 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 30 November 2020

Central Railway Vacancy Details

Contract Medical Practitioner (CMP) - 18 Posts

  • Physician - 4 Posts
  • Anasthetist/Intensivisits - 4 Posts
  • GDMO (MBBS) - 10

Eligibility Criteria for Central Railway Doctor Posts

Educational Qualification:

For Specialist:

  • Degree in Medical i.e. MBBS
  • A post-graduate qualification in the relevant subject/field
  • Three years experience in Clinical Work after Post Graduation in the concerned speciality

For GDMO:

  • Degree in Medicine i.e. MBBS
  • Candidates should have satisfactorily completed the compulsory rotating internship

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

For Open Category - 53 years

Central Railway Doctor Salary:

  • CMP GDMO Doctor - Rs. 75,000/-
  • Specialist Doctor - Rs. 95,000/-

Selection Process for Central Railway Doctor Posts

Eligible candidates will be interviewed by the nominated committee through online mode on weekly basis

How to Apply for Central Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send their  applications along with scanned copies of the documents/certificates to the email id cpogazcmp@gmail.com on or before 30 November 2020 upto 6 PM.

Download Central Railway Doctor Recruitment Notification 2020

 

