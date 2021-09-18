CG Police Recruitment 2021: 975 Vacancies Notified for SI, Platoon & Subedar Posts, Apply Online from 1 Oct

CG Police Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Police has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Subedar, Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander. The application process for the above posts will start from 1 October onwards. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit their applications till 31 October 2021.
This recruitment is being done to recruit 975 vacancies of SI, Platoon & Subedar. The segregation of the above vacancies is given below. The candidates are advised to go through the above article to know the eligibility, educational qualification, salary and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 1 October 2021
- Last date of submission of online application: 31 October 2021
CG Police Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Subedar - 58 Posts
- Sub Inspector - 577 Posts
- Sub Inspector (Special Branch) - 69 Posts
- Platoon Commander - 247 Posts
- Sub Inspector (Angul Chinh)- 6 posts
- Sub Inspector (document under question) - 3 Posts
- Sub Inspector (Computer) - 6 posts
- Sub Inspector (Telecommunications) - 9 Posts
CG Police Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Subedar, Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander - Graduation
- Sub Inspector (Angul Chinh), Sub Inspector (document under question) - Graduation (Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry).
- Sub Inspector (Computer) - BCA/ B.Sc (Computer)
- Sub Inspector (Telecommunications) - Diploma/ Degree (Electrical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication Engg).
- CG Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 34 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download CG Police Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
Apply Online - from 1 October
How to apply for CG Police Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 31 October 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
CG Police Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- For Gen/ OBC: Rs. 400/-
- For SC/ST: Rs. 200/-
- Payment Mode: Online/ Offline