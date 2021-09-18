CG Police Recruitment 2021: 975 Vacancies Notified for SI, Platoon & Subedar Posts, Apply Online from 1 Oct

A total of 975 vacancies are going to recruited by Chhattisgarh Police Department for various posts including Subedar, Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

CG Police Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Police has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Subedar, Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander. The application process for the above posts will start from 1 October onwards. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit their applications till 31 October 2021.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 975 vacancies of SI, Platoon & Subedar. The segregation of the above vacancies is given below. The candidates are advised to go through the above article to know the eligibility, educational qualification, salary and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 October 2021

Last date of submission of online application: 31 October 2021

CG Police Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Subedar - 58 Posts

Sub Inspector - 577 Posts

Sub Inspector (Special Branch) - 69 Posts

Platoon Commander - 247 Posts

Sub Inspector (Angul Chinh)- 6 posts

Sub Inspector (document under question) - 3 Posts

Sub Inspector (Computer) - 6 posts

Sub Inspector (Telecommunications) - 9 Posts

CG Police Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Subedar, Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander - Graduation

Sub Inspector (Angul Chinh), Sub Inspector (document under question) - Graduation (Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry).

Sub Inspector (Computer) - BCA/ B.Sc (Computer)

Sub Inspector (Telecommunications) - Diploma/ Degree (Electrical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication Engg).

CG Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 34 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download CG Police Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Apply Online - from 1 October

Official Website

How to apply for CG Police Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 31 October 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

CG Police Recruitment 2021 Application Fee