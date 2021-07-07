CGPSC Exam Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Director/Registrar and other @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Details

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam schedule for Assistant Director and other posts on its official website -psc.cg.gov.in. Check details exam schedule here.

CGPSC Exam Schedule 2021: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the various posts including Assistant Director Jansampark, Registrar, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar. Commission will conduct written examination for these posts on 26 August 2021.

All those candidates who have applied for these various posts can check the details written exam schedule available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

Exam will be held from 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. for the subjects-General Studies, General Knowledge of Chhattisgarh and Aptitude Test.

