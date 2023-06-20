CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 Released: Check Exam Date, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 Download: Chhattisgarh PSC has released the Civil Judge mains exam admit card on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Check download link and exam update here.

CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 Download: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has uploaded the Civil Judge mains exam admit card download link on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the Civil Judge mains exam scheduled on June 27, 2023 (Tuesday) can download their admit card from the official website of CGPSC-psc.cg.gov.in.

However you can download the admit card for Civil Judge posts exam directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023





CGPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam 2023: Overview

It is noted that the Commission is set to conduct the Civil Judge Mains exam-2022 on June 27, 2023. Written exams will be held in various exam centers situated in Bilaspur and Raipur. All those candidates who have qualified in the Civil Judge Prelims exam are able to appear in the mains exam which will be conducted from 10.00 am to 01.00 pm.

CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 Download With Credentials

The Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the Civil Judge posts mains exam on its official website. You will have to provide your login credentials including Email Id and Password to the link on the home page. You can retrieve these login credentials to the information provided by you during the submission of your application form.

Process to Download: CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023