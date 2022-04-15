CGPSC DV Date 2022 (Released) for Demonstrator/Tutor Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Download Details Schedule Here

CGPSC has released the document verification schedule for the posts of Demonstrator and Tutor posts on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF here.

CGPSC Demonstrator DV Date 2022 Download : The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the posts of Demonstrator and Tutor(Occupational) posts on its official website. Commission will conduct the document verification schedule for the above posts on 27 April 2022.

All those candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the above posts can download the CGPSC Demonstrator DV Date 2022 from the official website-psc.cg.gov.in.

Candidates will have to bring all the essential documents/certificates as mentioned in the notification. You can download the CGPSC Demonstrator DV Date 2022 PDF from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC Demonstrator DV Date 2022 Steps Here

Visit to the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in Go to the recruitment section displaying on home page. Click on the link NOTIFICATION ABOUT DOCUMENT VERIFICATION OF DEMONSTRATOR PHYSIOTHERAPY AND TUTOR OCCUPATIONAL -2021 (13-04-2022) given on the homepage. A new window will open where you will get the CGPSC Demonstrator DV Date 2022. You can download PDF of the CGPSC Demonstrator DV Date 2022 and save the same for future reference.

All those candidates who have to appear in the document verification round for the Demonstrator/Tutor Posts should note that verification will be conducted in two sessions on on 27 April 2022. Candidates will have to carry the essential documents in attested/self attested as mentioned in the notification.

You can download directly the CGPSC Demonstrator DV Date 2022 from the link given below.