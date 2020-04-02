CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2020: 52 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 9 April

CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), Raipur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 8 May 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application for CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2020: 9 April 2020

Last date for submission of application for CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2020: 8 May 2020

Date of online application correction: 11 May 2020

CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 52 Posts

CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have MBBS or equivalent qualification from a recognized University.

CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 32 years and 40 years for Chhattisgarh Residents (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to reserved category)

CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Pay Matrix - 12 (Pay Band - ₹15600 - 39100 + GP ₹5400)

CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written test and interview.

CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 through the online mode. The online application window will be activated on 9 April 2020. Candidates can apply to the posts latest by 8 May 2020.

CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General and outside residents of Chhattisgarh - Rs. 400/-

SC/ST/OBC - Rs. 300/-

