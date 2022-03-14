JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 458 Medical Specialist Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Eligibility

CGPSC has invited online application for the 458 Medical Specialist Posts on its official website. Check CGPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Mar 14, 2022 10:53 IST
CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022
CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022

CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022 Notification: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online application for recruitment to the 458 posts of Medical Specialist against the advertisement number 12/2022/Exam/Date 11/03/2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 23 March 2022 to 21 April 2022.  

Commission has released notification for total of 458 Medical Specialist Posts in Public Health and Family Welfare Department. In a bid to apply for  CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Post Graduate Degree in a Relevant Specialty.  

Candidates willing to apply for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022 can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Notification Details for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Advertisement Number-12/2022/Exam/Date 11/03/2022

Important Dates for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Commencement of submission of online application: 23 March 2022
Last date for submission of online application: 21 April 2022

Vacancy Details for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Medical Specialist-458

Eligibility Criteria for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should possess Post Graduate Degree in a Relevant Specialty.
Check notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts. 

Salary for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Rs. 15600-39100+6600 Grade Pay (67300 Level 13)

CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

 

How to Apply for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Interested candidates can apply online from 23 March 2022 to 21 April 2022. The candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

FAQ

What is the process to apply for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online throug the official website in online mode from 23 March 2022 to 21 April 2022.

What are the numbers of Vacancy in CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022?

Medical Specialist-458

What are the Important Dates for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022?

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 March 2022 Last date for submission of online application: 21 April 2022

What is the Eligibility Criteria for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022?

Candidates should have Post Graduate Degree in a Relevant Specialty from registered institution.

What are the Jobs in CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022?

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online application for recruitment to the 458 posts of Medical Specialist on its official website.

Take Free Online CGPSC CIVIL JUDGE 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationCGPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 458 Medical Specialist Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Eligibility
Notification Date14 Mar, 2022
Last Date of Submission21 Apr, 2022
CityRaipur
StateChhattisgarh
CountryIndia
Education Qual Post Graduate
Functional Medical
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.