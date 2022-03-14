CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 458 Medical Specialist Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Eligibility

CGPSC has invited online application for the 458 Medical Specialist Posts on its official website. Check CGPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022 Notification: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online application for recruitment to the 458 posts of Medical Specialist against the advertisement number 12/2022/Exam/Date 11/03/2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 23 March 2022 to 21 April 2022.

Commission has released notification for total of 458 Medical Specialist Posts in Public Health and Family Welfare Department. In a bid to apply for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Post Graduate Degree in a Relevant Specialty.

Candidates willing to apply for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022 can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Notification Details for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Advertisement Number-12/2022/Exam/Date 11/03/2022

Important Dates for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 21 April 2022

Vacancy Details for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Medical Specialist-458

Eligibility Criteria for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess Post Graduate Degree in a Relevant Specialty.

Check notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

Salary for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Rs. 15600-39100+6600 Grade Pay (67300 Level 13)

How to Apply for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online from 23 March 2022 to 21 April 2022. The candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.