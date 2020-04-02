CGPSC Online Application Dates 2020 for Various Posts Extended due to COVID-19 @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Online Application Dates 2020 Extended: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has extended the last dates for submission/Correction in Application for various posts including Assistant Geo-Hydrologist/Geo-Physics, Assistant Geo-Chemist, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon and Civil Judge 2020. All such candidates who have to apply for the above posts can check the short notification regarding the last date extension on the official website of CGPSC.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), the last date of submission of application form for the Civil Judge was 02 April 2020 and Correction in Online Application Form was from 05 April to 11 April 2020.

The last date of submission for various posts i.e. Assistant Geo-Hydrologist/Geo-Physics, Assistant Geo-Chemist etc was 16 April 2020 and last date of correction in Online Application Form was from 19 April 2020 to 25 April 2020.

The last date of submission of application for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts was 16 April and Candidates can correct their online application form till 25 April 2020.

Now CGPSC has released the short notification which says that due to outbreak of COVID-19 and lockdown, the last date of submission and correction in application form will be extended. Commission will provide candidates the chance to online application/Correction for the posts mentioned in the short notification.

How to Download: CGPSC Online Application Dates 2020 Extension Notification

Visit the official website i.e- psc.cg.gov.in.

Go to the Career Advertisement Reference section available on the home page.

Click on the link "NOTIFICATION- EXTENSION OF DATES OF ONLINE APPLICATION/ONLINE EDITING (CIVIL JUDGE-2020, ASSISTANT GEO-HYDROLOGIST, ASSISTANT GEO-PHYSICS, ASSISTANT GEO-CHEMIST-2020 & VETERINARY ASSISTANT SURGEON-2020)" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the short notification.

Candidates are advised to take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) for latest updates regarding the Assistant Geo-Hydrologist/Geo-Physics, Assistant Geo-Chemist, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon and Civil Judge 2020 posts.