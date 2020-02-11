CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form 2020: 89 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of State Engineering Service Exam 2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of engineers through the prescribed format on or before 10 March 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form 2020: 10 February 2020

Last Date of CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form 2020: 10 March 2020

Date for Errors Corrections: 13 March 2020

CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 85 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical) – 3 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – 1 Posts

CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have a degree in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.

CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form 2020 Age Limit – 21 to 30 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)

CGPSC State Engineering Services 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website



CGPSC State Engineering Services 2020 Application Procedure

Interested & Eligible candidates can apply for CGPSC State Engineering Services 2020 through the online mode on or before 10 March 2020.

CGPSC State Engineering Services 2020 Application Fee

Other candidates of Chhattisgarh: Rs. 400/-

SC/ST/OBC candidates of Chhattisgarh: Rs. 300/-

