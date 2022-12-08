CGPSC State Service Exam Date 2022 (Announced) at psc.cg.gov.in: Download Schedule PDF

Chhattisgarh PSC has released the short notice regarding the exam date for the State Service Exam-2022 on its official website- psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF here.

CGPSC State Service Exam Schedule 2022 Download: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the short notice regarding the exam date for the State Service Exam-2022 on its official website. Commission has uploaded the notice regarding the scribe in State Service Exam-2022. All those candidates who have applied for the State Service Exam-2022 can download CGPSC State Service Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website of CGPSC.i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC State Service Exam Schedule 2022 is also available here and you can download the same directly after after clicking the link given below.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the State Service Prelims Exam-2022 on 12 February 2023 (Sunday).

Exam will be held in two sessions in various exams centers of 28 Districts of the state including Raipur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur, Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Baikunthpur (Korea), Dhamtari, Daantewada, Janjgir-Chanpa, Jashpur, Kabirdham(Kawardha), Kanker, Korba, Mahasamund, Raigarh, Rajnandganon, Balaunda Bajaar, Balrampurm Surajpur, Mungeli, Gariyanband, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Bijapur, Sukma, Bremerara, Balod and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (Chhattisgarh).

Commission has released the notice regarding those who need scribe facility for the State Service Exam-2022.

Al the other update related to the State Service Prelims Exam-2022 will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time. Candidates who are part of selection process for the State Service Prelims Exam-2022 are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

You can download the CGPSC State Service Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC State Service Exam Schedule 2022