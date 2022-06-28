CGPSC VAS Interview Schedule 2022 (Released) for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Download PDF

The Chhattisgarh PSC has released the interview schedule for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF here.

CGPSC VAS Interview Schedule 2022 Download: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview/document verification schedule for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post. Commission is set to conduct the interview/document verification for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post from 11 September 2022 onwards.

Candidates qualified for interview/document verification for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post against Advertisement number-21/2022/Exam/Dated 20-05-2022 can download CGPSC VAS Interview Schedule 2022 from the link available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the document verification for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post from 11 to 14 July 2022. Interview for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post will be held from 12 to 15 July 2022.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents/testimonials for the document verification round as per schedule. Candidates who will qualify in the document verification round successfully, will be allowed to apper for the interview round.

You can download the CGPSC VAS Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

