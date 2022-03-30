CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022 Out for Various Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

CGPSC has released the written exam schedule for various posts including Scientific Officer, Assistant Director, Pracharya and others on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF here.

CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022 Download : The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam schedule for various posts including Scientific Officer, Assistant Director, Pracharya and others on its official website. Commission will conduct the written exam for these posts on 01-02 May 2022.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can check the detail CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022 available on the official website of the CGPSC i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the written exam for on 01-02 May 2022 for the posts including Pracharaya Class I/Class II/Placement Officer/Assistant Director (Technical), Assistant Director (Resham Gramyodyog Department ), Scientific Officer(Chemistry) and Assistant Director(Planning, Economics and Statistics).

Paper I, Part I for General Knowledge of Chhattisgarh will be held on 01 May 2022. Apart from these, the Paper 02 of Part II of related subject will also be held on 01 May 2022.

The Paper-02, Part II of related subject for the post of Scientific Officer (Chemistry) and Assistant Director(Planning, Economics and Statistics) will be conducted on 02 May 2022. Candidates are advised to check the details exam schedule with the notification link available on the official website.

Candidates should note that Commission will release the Admit Card for the written exam 10 days before the schedule of examination on its official website. Candidates can download the same after providing their login credentials on the official website once it is uploaded.

You can download the CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in. Go to the Title section available on the home page. Click on the link-IMPORTANT NOTIFICATION FOR PRACHARYA VERG-1 AND VERG2 , ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, RESHAM, SCIENTIFIC OFFICER (CHEMISTRY) AND ASSISTANT DIRECTOR (PLANNING, ECONOMICS & STATISTICS) given on the home page. A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022. Download the PDF and save the same for your future reference.

You can download the CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.