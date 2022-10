Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022 For 89 Clerk, JE & Others: Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited online application for the 89 Clerk & Other posts on its official website. Check CHB recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022: Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited application for total 89 Technical and Non-Technical posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 October 2022 at chbonline.in.



Out of total 89 Technical and Non-Technical posts, you have option to apply for vacancies available for Sub Divisional Engineer, Assistant Architect, Junior Draftsman (Civil),Law Officer, Clerk, Junior Engineer and others.



Important Date Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 31 October 2022

Last Date for Deposit of Application Fee : 31 October 2022

Vacancy Details Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022:

Sub Divisional Engineer-04

Sub Divisional Engineer(Electrical)-01

Sub Divisional Engineer (Public Health)-01

Assistant Architect-01

Junior Engineer (Building)-15

Junior Engineer (Public Health) -05

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-07

Junior Engineer (Horticulture)-01

Junior Draftsman (Civil)-03

Law Officer-01

Clerk-50

Eligibility Criteria Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022:

Educatonal Qualification

Sub Divisional Engineer-Degree in Civil Engineering

Sub Divisional Engineer(Electrical)-Degree in Electrical Engineering

Sub Divisional Engineer (Public Health)-Degree in Public Health/ Sanitary/ Civil Engineering

Assistant Architect-Degree in Architecture

Junior Engineer (Building)-Diploma in Civil Engineering

Junior Engineer (Public Health) -Diploma in Public Health/ Sanitary/ Civil Engineering

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Junior Engineer (Horticulture)-Master Degree in Agriculture with Horticulture

Junior Draftsman (Civil)-Matric

Law Officer-First class Degree in Law

Clerk-Bachelor

For details of the educational qualification of the posts, candidates are advised to visit on the short notification.

Pay scale Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022:

Sub Divisional Engineer-Rs 15600-39100 + GP 5400

Sub Divisional Engineer(Electrical)-Rs 15600-39100 + GP 5400

Sub Divisional Engineer (Public Health)-Rs 15600-39100 + GP 5400

Assistant Architect-Rs 15600-39100 + GP 5400

Junior Engineer (Building)-Rs 10300-34800 + GP 4800

Junior Engineer (Public Health) -Rs 10300-34800 + GP 4800

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-Rs 10300-34800 + GP 4800

Junior Engineer (Horticulture)-Rs 10300-34800 + GP 4800

Junior Draftsman (Civil)-Rs 10300 – 34800 + GP 3200

Law Officer-Rs 10300 – 34800 + GP 4200

Clerk-Rs 10300 – 34800 + GP 3200

How To Apply Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit online applications on or before 31 October 2022 through the official website- www.chbonline.in.